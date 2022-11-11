ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Many Applauded the Biden-Xi Meeting, But One Strategist Is Skeptical About What It Means for Trade

"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," said Yung-yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management. But the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which included an agreement to continue dialogue through unspecified plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing, were mostly received with optimism.
Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers

Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
