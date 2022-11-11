ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News

By Ryan Menzie
 4 days ago

Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return

Although not official yet, the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract with their star pitcher Clayton Kershaw . The $20 million deal gives Kershaw another chance to win a World Series with the Dodgers, who were very vocal of bringing him back, and Walker Buehler can't be more excited to have him back.

Buehler missed the second half of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time of his career. There's still no timetable for when Buehler will return to the lineup, but the thought of Buehler teaming up with Kershaw for another season is something Buehler won't take lightly.

Kershaw is coming off his ninth All-Star appearance of his career with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA. It's clear the three time Cy Young winner has plenty left in the tank for him after contemplating retirement this past season.

It's hard to imagine a better story than to see Kershaw ride off into the distance with his second World Series championship to solidify the greatness displayed throughout his entire career. The World Series loss to the Astros hurt his legacy prior to finding out about the cheating scandal, but with a second championship on his resumé there will be no doubts to what he has done.

The Dodgers pitching unit struggled at the end of the season bouncing back from injuries, but if the Dodgers can put it together through the batting order once again they won't be a team to be messed with. All the injuries suffered in the Dodgers pitching unit should be just about 100 percent midway through the season.

