He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Volleyball World - Week 7Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
crescentcitysports.com
LA Tech guard Crawford named C-USA Freshman of the Week
RUSTON – After making a big splash in his Bulldog debut, Louisiana Tech’s Jordan Crawford was voted as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week in an announcement made by the league office on Monday. Crawford saw 20 minutes of action in the season opener against Mississippi College,...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 25 Southeastern keeps Southland title hopes alive with win over league-leading Northwestern State
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana University football team jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead and never looked back on the way to a 23-7 victory over Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. With its fourth straight victory, Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC)...
KSLA
Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, November 11, 2022: Region should bid for new state prison
The Magnolia-Stephens area came very close seven years ago to being awarded a new state prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson then decided that a new prison wasn’t in the state’s best financial interest at the time. Instead, he opted for a solution to send more Arkansas inmates to Texas prisons, and to dust off plans for smaller expansions at existing facilities. This was a disappointment to the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC has since faded into history, but it had put a lot of effort into recruiting the facility. Imagine the impact. If our region had received the bid, the prison likely would have been open by now. We’d be enjoying the benefits of about 300 new jobs and a payroll in excess of $21 million. We are fans of alternatives to prisons. There are better and more humane ways of dealing with people who commit crimes than locking them up – education, mental health treatment and skills training are big components. But prisons aren’t going away. The state says it needs a new one. Columbia County government is, itself, scratching around for a plan to build a new county jail and there are possibilities for co-locating these facilities. The incoming gubernatorial administration has a punishment mindset, and that administration has a lot of friends here. (If one supports this administration, you’re not allowed to take a NIMBY position about a prison.) We’re no worse off than lots of places in Arkansas when it comes to problems recruiting a workforce. In fact, we may be better suited to recruit a prison workforce of 350 people than 100 people to staff Albemarle Corporation’s expanding chemical facilities. We can have both. Columbia County came close to landing a prison in 2015. Our government and economic officials should dust off those plans and make another run at it. CLICK HERE to see our report about the plan for a new state prison.
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Douglas Ross Named Administrator of the Year by Arkansas Hospital Association
Our very own Dr. Douglas Ross, Chief Medical Officer for our ministry and President of our Hot Springs hospital, was named Administrator of the Year for hospitals with more than 100 beds. The awards were presented at the opening session of the 2022 Arkansas Hospital Association Annual Meeting located at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
magnoliareporter.com
Man shot to death in yard on Smith Street
Magnolia Police are investigating a shooting death that happened Saturday night. Police responded to a call at 611 Smith Street shortly before midnight. DeMontray Hall, 32, was found in the yard of the residence. He was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Magnolia Police Chief...
hopeprescott.com
House Fire Sunday Night at 208 West 13th
The Hope Fire Department responded to a house fire a 208 West 13th at 6:09pm Sunday night. According to Fire Chief Todd Martin, the fire appeared to be electrical in nature. Damage was confined to the attic area. Chief Martin noted the department was able to put out the fire using a minimum of water and there was very little damage in the living quarters. He noted they used thermal imaging to determine the fire was out. Firemen cleared the scene at 7:51pm. There were no injuries. The home was occupied by the Munoz family.
redriverparishjournal.com
District Attorney Successfully Prosecuted Staff at Ware Youth Center
The recent media reports regarding Ware Youth Center assert that the District Attorney of Red River Parish has only prosecuted three instances involving allegations of sexual abuse of clients by the staff at Ware. According to Julie Jones, Red River Parish District Attorney, “This is absolutely true.” What is not being said is that the current DA has received only four reports involving sexual abuse from law enforcement, three of which have been prosecuted to completion and one 2022 case is pending. She further noted that, “In each case that is prosecuted, we evaluate the evidence and the law prior to charging and resolving a case. In all three cited cases of sexual abuse, we considered all relevant factors, including the best interests of the victims. All three cases resulted in felony convictions and, none of these convictions resulted from pleas to lesser charges than those for which the defendant was arrested by law enforcement. In each case, the defendant was prosecuted and pled guilty as initially charged.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for drugs, stolen gun
A traffic stop by Ruston Police Wednesday ended with the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapon charges. Anterrious Reed of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 Wednesday night for equipment violations. When an officer approached the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected, and a clear bag of suspected marijuana was seen on the passenger seat.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspect reckless driver arrested on warrants
In investigating a possible reckless driver, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office took a man and a juvenile into custody on various charges. The Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday afternoon of a reckless driver in a gold van on Interstate 20 coming from Ouachita Parish. A vehicle matching the description was spotted by Deputy D Johnston around mile marker 61.
magnoliareporter.com
Victim tells Magnolia court she wants charges dropped, but defendant in trouble for violating protection order
Zachary Sanders, 43, accused of aggravated assault on a family or household member is not off the judicial hook yet, despite his victim wanting to drop the charges. On November 3 in Columbia County’s Circuit Court, Sanders, of Magnolia, appeared on the criminal docket in front of Judge David Talley Jr.
Comments / 0