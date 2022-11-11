Read full article on original website
FDA Could Approve Over-The-Counter Nasal Spray, Autoinjectors to Treat Opioid Overdoses
The FDA said nasal spray containing up to 4mg of naloxone and autoinjectors with a 2 mg dose might be safe for people to administer without a prescription. But the drug regulator stressed that it needed more data to make a definitive conclusion about over-the-counter use. Opioid overdose deaths surged...
Biden Objects to China's ‘Aggressive' Approach to Taiwan in Three-Hour Meeting With Xi
The meeting took place in Bali, a day before the G-20 summit is due to kick off. The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday raised objections to China's actions toward Taiwan in...
Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers
Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
Amid Court Challenges to Its Student Debt Forgiveness, Biden Administration Could Extend Payment Pause Yet Again
With the legal challenges to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan mounting, the administration might extend the payment pause on the monthly bills yet again. "I'm sure they have to be considering it as an option," said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers.
FBI Is ‘Extremely Concerned' About China's Influence Through TikTok on U.S. Users
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S. Wray's remarks build on those from other government officials and members of Congress who have expressed deep skepticism about the ability of the Chinese-owned video platform to protect U.S. user information from an adversarial government.
From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Vanished Overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC, he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he said, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
US Will Begin Deporting Cubans by Plane in ‘Coming Weeks,' US Officials Say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
Like Christmas: Trump fans delight in 2024 announcement
There was no escalator like last time, no offensive nicknames like always, and none of the awkward dancing that sometimes features, but supporters got exactly what they wanted in Florida on Tuesday: the announcement that Donald Trump was running for the White House again. To cap it all, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis swept all before him in his crushing re-election win, and is now being spoken of as a front runner for the Republican White House nomination.
