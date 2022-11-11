Park Ridge Family Loses All In Fire, Relatively Minor Injuries Reported

Matt and Lisa Patterson lost just about everything in the afternoon fire at their Park Ridge home. Photo Credit: Park Ridge FD / GoFundMe

Loved ones and friends are rallying for a Park Ridge couple and their three young children who lost just about everything in a fire that sent four firefighters to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the two-alarm blaze, which broke out in the Henry Avenue home of Matt and Lisa Patterson shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, family friend Janet Zakrzewska launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family.

GO TO: Tragic House Fire - Matt and Lisa Patterson

"They are the most hardworking, genuine, kind-hearted and giving people that we know!!" Zakrzewska said of the couple, who "tragically lost their forever dream home.

"Thankfully, the family is safe," she added. "However, [they] walked out with only the clothes on their backs! Their home is deemed a total loss."

Flames raced from the second floor to the attic, forcing firefighters to open the roof.

They quickly knocked down the blaze, which was declared under control roughly 90 minutes after it was reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Hillsdale, Montvale, River Vale and Woodcliff Lake.

The hospitalized smoke eaters sustained only minor injuries, the department said in social media posts.

to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.