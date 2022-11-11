GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO