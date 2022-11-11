Stark County NAACP, community leaders hold forum on Fourth Amendment

CANTON ‒ It's important to know your rights and what to do during a traffic stop with police.

During a recent symposium on the Fourth Amendment, community leaders shared that theme with local youths who may find themselves being confronted by a law enforcement officer.

The project "is about introducing our young people to the Fourth Amendment," said Hector McDaniel, president of the Stark County NAACP chapter, which sponsored the symposium. "What the officer is thinking, what the person that is being stopped is thinking. A lot can go wrong. A lot does go wrong."

The Fourth Amendment was created to protect the general public against unreasonable searches and seizures by government law enforcement agencies. Such law enforcement practices as issuing search warrants come under the Fourth Amendment. A traffic stop is considered a search and seizure.

"That is what the Fourth Amendment protects, they have to have a reasonable suspicion to stop you," said Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione. "I think there have been instances where the driver could have eliminated (a bad encounter) by being cooperative. There may have been instances where the officer could have handled it better."

Stark NAACP Fourth Amendment forum

Forchione, who participated in the recent symposium, was the lead prosecutor with the Canton Law Department prior to becoming a judge. The symposium was held in a church in the northeast section.

"We were focused on a very narrow part of the Fourth Amendment," Stark County Public Defender Tammi Johnson said. "This is more to educate high school students who are getting into the age range to drive."

Johnson, who also took part in the symposium, pointed out three procedures motorists should follow when pulled over by a law enforcement officer.

"You should put your hands on the (steering) wheel," Johnson said. "Obey the officer's orders.

The third is ask permission to move. You want to go home safely. At that point the officer is the one who has the power. I have seen where things have gone wrong. That is the message for the whole symposium."

Reaching and addressing the Black community

The NAACP is planning to host more symposiums or informative programs on this topic in the future. McDaniel acknowledged the Fourth Amendment symposium project is directed at local Black youth and adolescents.

"Generally, with African-Americans their first encounter with police or law enforcement doesn't seem to be positive," McDaniel said. "We know what happens in our community."

One message from the symposium participants was any abusive or disrespectful behavior from a law enforcement officer can be addressed subsequent to the pull-over, possibly in court.

"If you find yourself in a situation, the place to take that up is in court," said city Law Director Jason Reese, another forum participant. "If an officer acts inappropriately, it is on camera."