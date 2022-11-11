ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Meet around 40 local authors at Columbia Public Library open house Saturday

Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
The Columbia and mid-Missouri area continues to renew its reputation as a strong literary community, with local authors thriving in practically every genre and events such as the Unbound Book Festival carrying on a conversation with the wider world of books.

Just what the region is capable of will be on display, when around 40 writers participate in a Local Authors Open House at Columbia Public Library Saturday.

The event offers a chance to meet and greet these writers and "hear about their writing and publishing experiences," the library event page says. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Among the authors set to appear:

Saturday's event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit https://www.dbrl.org/ for more information and a full list of participating authors.

