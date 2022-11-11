Meet around 40 local authors at Columbia Public Library open house Saturday

The Columbia and mid-Missouri area continues to renew its reputation as a strong literary community, with local authors thriving in practically every genre and events such as the Unbound Book Festival carrying on a conversation with the wider world of books.

Just what the region is capable of will be on display, when around 40 writers participate in a Local Authors Open House at Columbia Public Library Saturday.

The event offers a chance to meet and greet these writers and "hear about their writing and publishing experiences," the library event page says. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Among the authors set to appear:

Memoirist and children's book author Ibtisam Barakat

One-time Missouri Poet Laureate Walter Bargen

Neal Fandek, author of the Peter Pike detective mysteries

Fantasy author Sean Frazier

Novelist and recent Unbound panelist Brian Katcher

Poet Lynne Jensen Lampe, whose debut collection "Talk Smack to a Hurricane" is a beautiful, cathartic read

Barbara Leonhard, author of the new poetic memoir "Three-Penny Memories"

Multi-genre author Stephen Paul Sayers, whose latest book examines "100 Things to Do in Columbia, MO Before You Die"

Steve Wiegenstein, a fiction writer who was a finalist for the 2021 PEN/Faulkner Award in Fiction

Saturday's event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit https://www.dbrl.org/ for more information and a full list of participating authors.