Milwaukee Mayor Johnson vetoes library, Fire Department restorations, offers alternative

By Alison Dirr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Friday vetoed a Common Council budget amendment that would restore cuts he had proposed to libraries and the Fire Department, saying the council's changes "would place the city in a worse fiscal situation next year and in subsequent years."

The council adopted a $1.72 billion 2023 budget with an amendment that put $2.5 million into restoring funding for fire engines and $1.4 million into reversing all proposed cuts to library branches and creating a temporary library for King Library patrons while it is being rebuilt next year.

Council members argued that residents are not prepared for such cuts. Budget challenges are expected to worsen in the coming years as the city contends with dwindling federal pandemic aid and sharply rising costs, including a spike in its annual pension contribution.

But in his veto message, Johnson said the council's reversals "disrupt the gradual changes we need to make in our libraries and in our fire department" in addition to using federal pandemic aid that will be needed in the 2024 budget.

"As I have said repeatedly, I take no pleasure in staffing cuts, and I have no desire to reduce city services," he wrote. "In crafting the city budget, we simply do not have good choices. Our revenue is insufficient to cover our growing financial obligations. The only reasonable option is to budget prudently. That means taking steps this year that prepare us for the even more difficult years ahead."

He said his vetoes are reserved for pieces of legislation that "divert us from the path we should be on."

Johnson had proposed a 1% reduction in sworn police officers, the cut of one fire engine in January and a second in July, and substantial cuts in the hours and programming at four libraries plus the forgoing of a temporary library while the King Library is being rebuilt next year.

Despite the veto, Johnson offered a compromise that would partially restore funding for the libraries and the fire department from what had been reduced in his budget proposal.

That proposed language would restore hours at one library branch and allow for a temporary King Library branch during construction, in addition to the cutting of one fire engine at the end of March.

The Common Council could vote to override or sustain the mayor's vetoes at its Nov. 22 meeting. A two-thirds majority is required to override a veto.

"This is a process like any other. We did our part in adopting the City budget and the Mayor has now done his. We look forward to reviewing his vetoes and continuing to work in the best interests of all residents,” Common Council President José G. Pérez and Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic, who chairs the powerful Finance and Personnel Committee that oversees budget deliberations, said in a statement.

MedicFFRN
4d ago

Should probably try voting for change. When you keep voting for the same crap you will suffer and keep suffering.

