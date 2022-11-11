ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Fox11online.com

Snowmen, snow angel welcome in the first widespread snow of the season

(WLUK) -- The calendar has flipped to November, and that means snow is more and more likely in Northeast Wisconsin. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season started Monday night, and people got busy making snowmen and snow angels. Those enjoying the snow shared photos of their creations to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Snowy owl season is underway in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Nature officials are saying you should start keeping your eyes peeled for snowy owls as we get closer to winter. The Department of Natural Resources announced that the snowy owl season was officially underway at the beginning of November, despite the mild fall weather we had been getting.
WISCONSIN STATE
Deer Hunt 2022: CWD Update

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 begins Saturday, and as thousands of people make plans for the upcoming nine day gun-deer season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds successful hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. The condition is fatal in animals and affects the...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
What you should know about winter weather watches, advisories and warnings

(WLUK) -- Colder weather ushers in a new season for Wisconsin: winter. The National Weather Service will issue various alerts during the winter months. These alerts are grouped into three main categories: Watches, Advisories & Warnings. The factors that differentiate the categories would be the probability, timing, and severity. Winter...
WISCONSIN STATE
International fireworks convention to return to WIR despite community concerns

TOWN OF BUCHANAN (WLUK) -- The Buchanan town board has decided the town will host an international fireworks convention next summer, despite community concerns. The Pyrotechnics Guild International held its convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in 2010, which caused over 200 complaints from community members. Discussion from the board followed...
BUCHANAN, WI
Decreased cargo in Green Bay's port could be sign of slowing Northeast Wisconsin economy

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials are remaining hopeful as the shipping season heads into its final stretch, despite a seven percent decrease in cargo totals from last year. Nearly 1.5 million tons of cargo have moved through the Port of Green Bay, but the port's annual goal is 2 million. The next two months could be an important indicator of the Northeast Wisconsin economy.
GREEN BAY, WI
CESA 6's College and Career Readiness Center preparing students for the future

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A non-profit organization is helping high school students prepare for their future. Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 6’s College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC) operates one of the largest youth apprenticeship programs in the state of Wisconsin. They have 1,322 students enrolled in youth apprenticeship program, comprising 32% of the students in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE

