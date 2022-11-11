GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials are remaining hopeful as the shipping season heads into its final stretch, despite a seven percent decrease in cargo totals from last year. Nearly 1.5 million tons of cargo have moved through the Port of Green Bay, but the port's annual goal is 2 million. The next two months could be an important indicator of the Northeast Wisconsin economy.

