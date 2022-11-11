Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
They were on vacation in Mexico City. Then all three died of carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb
Three Americans died in an Airbnb in Mexico City of carbon monoxide poisoning. One woman called her boyfriend saying she felt sick.
Video Tour of Tiniest Cabin on 'Norwegian Prima' Is Just Too Cute
Due to the recent launch of their newest cruise liner, the Prima, Norwegian Cruise Lines has been running the media circuit and taking over the cruising section of TikTok. We've seen some of the ship's many amazing attractions, and gotten a peek inside their high-end suites. But what about solo travelers who may want to experience the Prima on a microbudget?
Gisele Bündchen’s Latest Outing Proves She Might Be Back in the Dating Game Following Tom Brady Divorce
Now that Gisele Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady have officially split, the Brazilian supermodel is just like a lot of single moms out there navigating post-divorce life. Though sources have shared she’s taken the difficult time well, and is doing just fine, her most recent outing may suggest she’s getting ready to start dating too!
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
King Charles celebrates first birthday as monarch while past love triangle dominates new season of 'The Crown'
King Charles III celebrates his 74th birthday – his first since taking the throne in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. The king's coronation will take place in May.
'Bachelor' Couple's Lavish 'Celebrity Cruise' Suite Has Us in Awe
It must be nice to get these kind of upgrades.
Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency, 'Garth Brooks/PLUS One'
Country legend Garth Brooks has announced a new Las Vegas residency, which will begin in 2023 and take place at Caesars Palace.
This Cabo Hotel Is an Architectural Dream Worth the Flight
You’ll still find plenty of tequila shots and string bikinis in Cabo San Lucas, but head a little ways out, toward San Jose del Cabo, and things get a little more grown up, and a little more luxurious. Out this way lies one of the most celebrated architectural gems in the entire area, the Viceroy Los Cabos. More than just another luxury hotel, this guesthouse is a destination for celebrities and big spenders — due to a bevy of private villas, complete with their own plunge pools — and a sense of seclusion that pervades the entire hotel.
techaiapp.com
Spend the Holidays at Lake Como’s Villa D’Este
Yes, guests of Villa d’Este, there is a Santa Claus. For one of only a few times in the iconic resort’s 150-year history, Italy’s Villa d’Este will remain open through the holidays, until January 3, 2023. Traditionally, the hotel has closed for the season in mid-November, but not this year. Santa Claus (Babbo Natale) will definitely be visiting the romantic resort located at the foot of the Italian Alps, near Italy’s silk and fashion capitals, Como and Milan.
