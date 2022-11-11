Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
Cool temps and dry skies highlight weather in Utah
We can expect to see cooler temperatures and mostly dry skies as we wait for the next round of moisture to come to us.
ABC 4
The average Utah family will only travel this far for Thanksgiving
On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
Uniquely Utah: Local rocket facility involved in upcoming Artemis launch
Off State Route 83 in Box Elder County, built high up in the hillside, is a group of Utahns who make space travel a reality.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
kpcw.org
Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with...
kuer.org
Utah’s West Desert could hold a decade’s worth of indium
Utah’s West Desert is home to the only recognized deposit of indium in the United States. The little-known metal is used in everyday devices like smartphones and solar panels. The Utah Geological Survey was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant to further investigate whether the indium in western Juab...
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
kjzz.com
Robots painting Utah's athletic fields faster, using less paint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With advancing technology, robots are becoming an increasing presence in our everyday lives. A new autonomous GPS-guided robot robot may be coming to a sports field near you. Painting a field used to take a three-person team two-and-a-half hours. "The crew was very stressed...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KUTV
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
Brigham Young University study finds dating apps are ‘hunting ground’ for ‘vulnerable victims’
A new study published by BYU researchers suggests sexual predators use dating apps as hunting grounds for vulnerable victims.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake felt in Box Elder County
Utahns may have been shaken up after a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Box Elder County early Saturday morning.
New Cache Valley warming center in need of volunteers
In December, Nicole Burnard aims to open Cache Valley’s first emergency crisis response warming center, with locations in Logan and North Logan at a church and a veterans' center.
kjzz.com
Utah part of $391 million Google settlement over misleading user tracking information
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Google misled users and will now pay a $391.5 million settlement as a result, according to 40 attorney general's who brought a lawsuit against Google in 2018. Utah was one of the states that joined on alleging Google misled and confused users into thinking...
kpcw.org
Help determine where Utah spends $3 billion on infrastructure
Paul Gestos with "United Today, Stronger Tomorrow" discusses its current project in the Intermountain West collecting public input on the use of federal infrastructure funds.
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
