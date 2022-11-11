Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child

Read full article on original website
Lil Baby Hairdresser Breaks Down in Tears After Rapper Pays Her ‘Substantial Amount’ for Cutting Crew’s Hair
Lil Baby unknowingly changed a hairdresser's life after paying her a "substantial amount" for cutting the rapper and his crew's hair, the woman claims in a teary-eyed video. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Hollywood Unlocked shared a viral video of a woman tearfully explaining how she just received a major blessing from the Atlanta rap star for doing her job.
‘MAFS: Where Are They Now’ Exclusive: Krysten Admits She Has ‘Lingering Feelings’ For Mitch Post-Divorce
Mitch stops by to see Krysten and give her a belated birthday gift in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 16 episode of Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now season 15 special. Krysten grabs the card first and opens it up. She starts to cry and hands Mitch the card for him to read.
We Asked K-Pop Fans What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
