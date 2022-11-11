ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Boone Pickens

STILLWATER, Okla. — Drivers headed to Stillwater may now travel along Boone Pickens Memorial Highway. The portion of State Highway 51 near County Club Road in Stillwater was dedicated to the Oklahoma State alumnus and philanthropist Friday. During the recent legislative session, Sen. Tom Dugger co-authored a bill that...
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU

Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
AMES, IA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Winter storm with snow hits Oklahoma on Monday

Oklahomans should be ready for a wet, wintry mix Monday as a winter storm warning is in effect for part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there will be a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches is possible. He added that the Oklahoma City metro may see an inch of snow, and the roads should be mostly wet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Regional Chamber releases statements on outcome of elections

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released statements Wednesday regarding the outcome of the midterm elections in Oklahoma. The results are in, and the Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma. Mike Neal, Chamber president and CEO, made these comments about the outcome:
TULSA, OK

