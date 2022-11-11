Read full article on original website
Brent Venables: Oklahoma Needs to Play 'Pissed' in Bedlam
Bowl eligibility still eludes Oklahoma after a mistake-riddled performance yielded another frustrating loss.
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Boone Pickens
STILLWATER, Okla. — Drivers headed to Stillwater may now travel along Boone Pickens Memorial Highway. The portion of State Highway 51 near County Club Road in Stillwater was dedicated to the Oklahoma State alumnus and philanthropist Friday. During the recent legislative session, Sen. Tom Dugger co-authored a bill that...
ocolly.com
Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU
Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO
Oklahoma assistant principal qualifies for Official Strongman Games competition
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 wants to give a High Five to an Oklahoma City metro high school assistant principal for an amazing achievement. Jackie Rhodes, who works at Putnam City West High School, will be in Daytona Beach this weekend to compete in the Official Strongman Games. We spoke with her about her journey leading up to the competition.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Bedlam football next Saturday in Norman
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman next Saturday. The game will air on ABC.
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
KOCO
TIMELINE: Winter storm with snow hits Oklahoma on Monday
Oklahomans should be ready for a wet, wintry mix Monday as a winter storm warning is in effect for part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there will be a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches is possible. He added that the Oklahoma City metro may see an inch of snow, and the roads should be mostly wet.
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
KOCO
Hundreds of Oklahoma City students receive winter coats thanks to program
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of students in Oklahoma City went home with a brand-new coat on Friday. Inside Britton Elementary, half of the students at the school received a winter coat. For many of them, it's the first one they have owned. Oklahoma City Public Schools raised $115,000 this...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
‘Tulsa King’ Premiering Sunday Night On Paramount Plus
The highly anticipated tv series “Tulsa King,” which was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is premiering Sunday night on Paramount Plus. Some local businesses are holding watch parties in case someone doesn’t have the streaming service. Actor Sylvester Stallone plays an east coast mobster that is...
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
With the winter storm moving in quickly Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe.
KTUL
Tulsa Regional Chamber releases statements on outcome of elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released statements Wednesday regarding the outcome of the midterm elections in Oklahoma. The results are in, and the Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma. Mike Neal, Chamber president and CEO, made these comments about the outcome:
Plaza District update — focus on food, festivals, and foot traffic
Among Oklahoma City's commerce-and-community-focused districts, arguably none has seen more success and attention than The Plaza. The post Plaza District update — focus on food, festivals, and foot traffic appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
