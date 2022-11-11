ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents

By Bill Bates, Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 7 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been repealed Saturday after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Water advises customers affected by the John B. White Boulevard line repair that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Spartanburg Water officials said a waterline broke on John B White Boulevard between Camelot Drive and East Blackstock Road.

If any have any questions, you can call Spartanburg Water Customer Service Department at (864) 582-6375.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

