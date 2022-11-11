Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been repealed Saturday after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Water advises customers affected by the John B. White Boulevard line repair that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Spartanburg Water officials said a waterline broke on John B White Boulevard between Camelot Drive and East Blackstock Road.

If any have any questions, you can call Spartanburg Water Customer Service Department at (864) 582-6375.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.