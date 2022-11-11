Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow
Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
Wyoming Rescue Mission Worker Calls in Amber Alert Kidnapper
A Wyoming Rescue Mission employee tipped off the Casper Police Department last week about a Colorado man identified in an Amber Alert notification who kidnapped his son, according to a department news release. On Friday evening, Laura Moore called police about her concerns about two males -- an adult and...
Exclusive: Jeffree Star on Living in Casper, Yaks, And Owning Wyoming’s First Electric Hummer
Two years ago, Jeffree Star shocked the world when he decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, California for the (much) lesser-known Casper, Wyoming. Of course, those who live in Casper know how great the town actually is, but for a celebrity to trade the bright lights and big city for the (relative) peace and quiet of Casper; it was pretty much unheard of.
oilcity.news
Sunny skies in store for Casper today; snow expected in coming days
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are continuing to fall as winter draws closer, and for Casper that means scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Although the forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies, there is a minimal chance of snow beginning after 5 p.m. as the National Weather Service forecasts a 10% likelihood. Today’s high temperature is 33 while the low is 13.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire
MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
oilcity.news
Casper police holding distinctive fat-tire bike in evidence, but not for long
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced on social media Monday that it has come into possession of “a very distinctive Mongoose fat-tire bicycle. “Attention, bike-riding members of our community. “It looks as though it was altered to hide its identity,” the release said. “A search...
Woman Run Over in Accident on K and North Lincoln Street in Casper
According to a press release from the Casper Police Department, on the evening of Nov. 13 officers with the department responded to the intersection of K Street and N Lincoln Street. The call was for a vehicle verse pedestrian collision and as stated in the release, through an investigation, it...
oilcity.news
Little Shop of Burgers requesting restaurant liquor license from City of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Little Shop of Burgers is requesting a new restaurant liquor license from the City of Casper, according to a memo from city staff. On Tuesday, the City Council will look to establish Dec. 6 as the public hearing date to formally consider Little Shop of Burgers’ request. The restaurant is located at 1040 N. Center St. in Casper.
county17.com
State Board of Education to talk ways to reduce load of teaching standards at Wednesday meeting in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education will be holding a meeting starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the University of Wyoming – Casper Campus, 125 College Drive #163, Room UU322. The board adopted a resolution during its October meeting with an eye toward...
oilcity.news
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicular homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Casper PD: Person lying on the road seriously injured after vehicle backed over them Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Sunday evening, the Casper Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle–pedestrian collision at the intersection of K Street and North Lincoln Street, the agency said in a press release Monday. The police department’s investigation indicates a person was lying in the middle...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/10/22 – 11/13/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
VIDEO: Dean Morgan Junior High Holds Assembly to Honor Veterans Past, Present, and Future
On Friday, November 11, 2022 Dean Morgan Junior High hosted an assembly to honor veterans past, present and future. It featured a variety of speakers, including Tyler Hartl, Dean Morgan's Principal, Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco, and Senator John Barrasso. It also featured music, courtesy of Dean Morgan's jazz band, orchestra,...
Election Results – 2% Lodging Tax Passes
Vote for the county sales and use tax : 17,254, 77.04%. Against the county sales and use tax : 5,143 - 22.96%. THIS TAX IS PAID BY VISITORS STAYING IN HOTELS, MOTELS, CAMPGROUNDS, AND SIMILAR ESTABLISHMENTS PROVIDING TEMPORARY QUARTERS OR SPACE FOR TRANSIENT GUESTS. UNLESS STAYING IN THESE ESTABLISHMENTS, RESIDENTS OF NATRONA COUNTY DO NOT PAY THIS TAX. SCHOOL GROUPS AND OTHER TAX-EXEMPT ENTITIES DO NOT PAY THIS TAX.
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0