Effective: 2022-11-14 12:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma...Beaver County, and along with the eastern Texas and portions of the central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO