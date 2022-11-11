Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Locally higher amounts around 1 foot possible near the Indiana, Michigan stateline in northern La Porte and southern Berrien counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to become very difficult Wednesday morning and continue into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
