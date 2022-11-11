Effective: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Locally higher amounts around 1 foot possible near the Indiana, Michigan stateline in northern La Porte and southern Berrien counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to become very difficult Wednesday morning and continue into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO