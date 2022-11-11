Read full article on original website
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches with the higher amounts expected in higher terrain and in the Saint John Valley. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Chariton, Howard, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Howard; Linn; Macon; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma...Beaver County, and along with the eastern Texas and portions of the central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Cortland, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Cortland; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow changing to rain and freezing rain overnight.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 08:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will remain within Moderate flood stage through the week with a very slow decline. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Tuesday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Tue 7 am 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.1
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Snyder; Southern Centre; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Little additional snow accumulations, and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy snow has moved out and only patchy drizzle and light snow is expected. Temperatures are rising above freezing, and should rise a couple more degrees overnight. Pockets of sub-freezing air coupled with the drizzle will still pose a threat to make light accumulations of ice.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow showers expected Wednesday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harvey, McPherson, Saline, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to perhaps 2 inches. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Harvey, Sedgwick and Sumner Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bradford, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Susquehanna WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A wintry mix changing The higher end snow and ice accumulations will across the higher elevations.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, Harding County, Quay County, Roosevelt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-14 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Curry County, Quay County, Roosevelt County and Harding County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 05:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McCurtain FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 25 to 30 expected through this morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Genesee, Northern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in this long duration event of multiple feet will be possible in the most persistent lake snows, including the Buffalo Metro area. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible with very poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads. There is still uncertainty in the exact band placement and amounts, but multiple periods of heavy snow are possible, including across the heart of the Buffalo metro area. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy snow has moved out and only patchy drizzle and light snow is expected. Temperatures are rising, and should rise a couple more degrees overnight to go just above freezing in most places. Sub-freezing air coupled with the drizzle will still pose a threat to make light accumulations of ice.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 7 in the mountains, with localized higher accumulations under heavy snow bands possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to Midnight MST Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Presque Isle, Montmorency, Alpena, Oscoda and Alcona Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 22:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-16 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin Light Snow and Gusty Winds Starting Wednesday Night This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations around 1 inch expected. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches in the Nowood Valley south of Ten Sleep and the mountains around Wind River Canyon. North to northwest wind gusting 25 to 35 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Bighorn Basin and the Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...8 PM Wednesday to 12 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on roadways will be impacted by winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Blowing and drifting snow will occur.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Northern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reduced, at times, in snow and blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to Midnight MST Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
