Black Panther Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home. In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider. "When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Winston Duke Says There's 'No Way They'll Never Remake' Black Panther in the Future
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now Winston Duke expects Black Panther's King T'Challa to return eventually. In a new interview with Esquire published Monday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, 36, expressed some frustration with Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who publicly supported for Marvel Studios to recast Chadwick Boseman's character as first trailers for the sequel were unveiled in July. (Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020 at age 43.) Duke told the outlet that some fans "center their own need for a character when none of this...
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
The country star and his wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery on Oct. 24 Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her." The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi...
The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Split: 'We Weren't in Sync'
"We weren't each other's best match," the reality star said during Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Gabby Windey is sharing what went wrong in her relationship with ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer. During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the former Bachelorette lead, 31, opened up about her split with Schwer, 29, and why things ultimately didn't work out between them. Ahead of her first dance of the night with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Gabby shared her own experiences with love as she prepared to channel the romance...
Nipsey Hussle's Life Story to Be Told in a Docuseries Featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Lauren London
Nipsey Hussle's life, rise to fame and career will be explored in a new docuseries created in part by the late rapper's own production company, Marathon Films. The untitled docuseries about Hussle, who died by gun violence at age 33 in March 2019, was announced Tuesday and features never-before-seen footage of the Grammy-winning musician's upbringing and time in the spotlight as well as interviews with his longtime partner Lauren London and more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down John Travolta's 'Grease' Role: 'I Should've Just Shut Up'
Henry Winkler missed out on some serious greased lightning in a bottle. In an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace that aired over the weekend, the 77-year-old actor said he was offered the role of Danny Zuko in 1978's musical film Grease, which would go on to help cement John Travolta's icon status in Hollywood.
John Travolta, Ben Stiller and LeBron James Appear with Their Kids in Hilarious PlayStation Ad
The three dads team up with their respective kids in PlayStation's "All Parents Can Relate" ad for the new game God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to God of War John Travolta, Ben Stiller and LeBron James are finding parenting parallels in PlayStation's new game God of War Ragnarök. Earlier this month, PlayStation released a hilarious ad for the launch of their video game featuring Travolta with daughter Ella, 22, Stiller with son Quinlin, 17, and James with son Bronny, 18. In the spot, titled "All Parents Can Relate,"...
Megan Fox Congratulates MGK on His First Grammy Nom: 'You Work Harder Than Anyone I've Ever Known'
On Tuesday, Machine Gun Kelly was announced as a nominee for the 2023 Grammy Awards for best rock album Megan Fox is proud of her fiancé! After it was announced that Machine Gun Kelly's record Mainstream Sellout was nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards' best rock album on Tuesday, Fox, 36, shared her jubilation over the musician's first honor from the Recording Academy. Posting a snapshot of MGK, 32, on her Instagram Story, Fox gushed over the rocker in the caption, "WOW congratulations to my Grammy-nominated fiancé and hottest...
'Emancipation' Director Defends Releasing Movie After Will Smith's 'One Bad Moment': 'Move Forward'
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua hopes audiences can look past Will Smith's Oscars outburst and appreciate their new movie. Fuqua (Training Day) directed the upcoming drama about a man who escapes slavery, which was filmed prior to the controversial moment when Smith, 54, struck Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars on March 27.
Paul McCartney, Elton John and More Revere Abbey Road Studios in Doc Trailer: 'It's a Gift to Music'
The new film — directed by McCartney's daughter Mary — focused on the iconic recording studio is scheduled to premiere Dec. 16 on Disney+ Some of the most beloved, most iconic music ever recorded was created at Abbey Road Studios in London. Now, the landmark location is going to have its story told. The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ documentary If These Walls Could Sing dropped on Monday, and the two-minute preview was packed with familiar faces from both music and movies. Featuring new interviews with the likes of Paul McCartney,...
Former MTV VJ Bill Bellamy Promises to Show 'the '90s Through My Eyes' in Memoir — See the Cover!
The comic, actor and "booty call" coiner shares stories about Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Kurt Cobain and Janet Jackson in Top Billin': Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph, out in April 2023 Bill Bellamy is ready to tell all, and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cover of his upcoming memoir Top Billin': Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph. "My memoir will be a nostalgic ride for the reader," Bellamy tells PEOPLE. "They will have an amazing, in-depth experience of the '90s through my eyes. Sometimes life will bless...
Jennifer Garner and Hair Stylist Adir Abergel Have the Hottest Relationship in Hollywood — Inside Their Bond
In Hollywood no relationship is more intimate than the one between an actress and her hairstylist. After two decades of blowouts, buns and beachy waves, Jennifer Garner, 50, and Adir Abergel, 44, are so close that the actress interrupted a Zoom interview to confirm that her friend was wearing pants, because "you never know with him," she said before the two erupted in laughter. It's a glimpse into a friendship that started in 2001 when Abergel did Garner's hair for a magazine shoot.
Ralph Fiennes Says 'Of Course' He Would Reprise Harry Potter Voldemort Role If Asked
"No question about it," Ralph Fiennes said when asked if he would consider playing Lord Voldemort again Ralph Fiennes is ready and willing to return to the wizarding world as Lord Voldemort. At the New York City premiere of Fiennes' new movie The Menu on Monday, the 59-year-old actor told Variety that he would reprise his role as the Harry Potter franchise's iconic villain if the opportunity were to come knocking. "Sure, of course," Fiennes told the outlet when asked if he wants to play Voldemort again. "No question...
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Grammy-winning artist also said Swift is welcome to join the E Street band "anytime" Bruce Springsteen may be busy with his own tour next year, but the iconic rocker is committed to making time to catch one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows. The Grammy-winner, 73, on Monday visited The Tonight Show where he talked with host Jimmy Fallon about a number of topics, including his latest album, Only the Strong Survive, which came out last week. During their chat, Fallon, 48, noted that both...
Emily Blunt Is 'Bored' by Scripts Specifying a 'Strong Female Lead': 'Makes Me Roll My Eyes'
"It's the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words, 'strong female lead,' " Emily Blunt told The Telegraph Emily Blunt is all about playing complex characters — not ticking off a list of stereotype checkboxes. The English actress, 39, said in a recent interview with The Telegraph that she instantly checks out and is "bored" when she comes across a script specifying a "strong female lead." "It's the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words, 'strong female lead,' "...
Offset Shares Touching Tribute to Late Migos Bandmate Takeoff: 'Wish I Could Hug You One Last Time'
"Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream," wrote Offset in remembrance of his late Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this month Offset is speaking out about the loss of his late Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston at age 28 earlier this month. In an emotional letter shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Offset wrote through his feelings about Takeoff's death and expressed disbelief, pain and sadness toward the tragic...
Erich Schwer Addresses His Split from Gabby Windey: 'We Ultimately Were Not Each Other's People'
"I would never take it back," the reality star said of dating and getting engaged to Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette Erich Schwer is opening up about his split with Gabby Windey. One day after Windey, 31, revealed why the couple broke up on Dancing With the Stars, the real estate agent, 29, shared his thoughts on the split in a lengthy statement on his Instagram Story. "A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby," Schwer wrote of Windey, who he met and got engaged to on the...
