"No question about it," Ralph Fiennes said when asked if he would consider playing Lord Voldemort again Ralph Fiennes is ready and willing to return to the wizarding world as Lord Voldemort. At the New York City premiere of Fiennes' new movie The Menu on Monday, the 59-year-old actor told Variety that he would reprise his role as the Harry Potter franchise's iconic villain if the opportunity were to come knocking. "Sure, of course," Fiennes told the outlet when asked if he wants to play Voldemort again. "No question...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO