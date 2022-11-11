ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

fox2detroit.com

Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous accidents

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other accidents in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man now charged with murder after Roseville woman found dead in truck bed

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is now facing murder charges after a Roseville woman was found dead in the back of a truck he was driving last month. Police said Stephen Freeman fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

New details emerge in Hutch's Jewelry murder-for-hire plot

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three of the four men involved in the murder-for-hire plot against an Oak Park jeweler appeared in court Tuesday. Bond for Marco Bisbikis, an attorney who is suspected of orchestrating the hit against Dan Hutchinson, was denied by a judge over fears he is a danger to the community. The two other defendants in the courtroom, Roy Larry, 44, and Angelo Raptoplous, 32, were also in court.
OAK PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Ferndale High School students arrested after back-to-back threats

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Ferndale High School students were arrested this week after threats against the school. "My kids don't want to go back to school," said Mary Riegle, who has two children at the school. On Monday, the high school and middle school were closed after a...
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland man accused of trying to support ISIS for years

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A United States national is accused of trying to provide support to ISIS for years. According to federal authorities, Aws Mohammed Naser, 34, formerly of Westland, tried to help the organization between late 2011 and October 2017. He knew that ISIS was a terror organization...
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
ALLEN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
ROCHESTER, MI

