FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous accidents
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other accidents in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
fox2detroit.com
Man now charged with murder after Roseville woman found dead in truck bed
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is now facing murder charges after a Roseville woman was found dead in the back of a truck he was driving last month. Police said Stephen Freeman fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
fox2detroit.com
New details emerge in Hutch's Jewelry murder-for-hire plot
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three of the four men involved in the murder-for-hire plot against an Oak Park jeweler appeared in court Tuesday. Bond for Marco Bisbikis, an attorney who is suspected of orchestrating the hit against Dan Hutchinson, was denied by a judge over fears he is a danger to the community. The two other defendants in the courtroom, Roy Larry, 44, and Angelo Raptoplous, 32, were also in court.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says wife of jeweler shot to death is in danger if murder-for-hire suspect gets bail
Attorney Marco Bisbikis is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of popular Oak Park jeweler Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson. He and two others of the four suspected in the murder appeared in court today.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor: Death of woman found in suspect's stolen pickup truck was likely strangulation
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said the death of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz appears to be from strangulation according to preliminary evidence. Nineteen-year-old Stephen Freeman is now charged in her murder.
fox2detroit.com
Chief White wants Detroit officers, supervisors suspended without pay after woman fatally shot by police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White is recommending that two officers and one supervisor are suspended without pay after a woman was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers last week. He has also placed a supervisor on administrative duty while the investigation continues. White said...
fox2detroit.com
Girl arrested after threat against Ferndale High School; sheriff issues warning about making threats
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday after authorities say she made threats that closed Ferndale middle and high schools. Authorities said she made threats toward the high school, so the middle school that is on the same property was also closed. Oakland County Sheriff Mike...
fox2detroit.com
Shelter in place order lifted at Oakland University as search for armed car thieves continues
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shelter in place order was lifted at Oakland University after armed suspects involved in vehicle thefts out of Genesee County fled onto the campus. Authorities had asked residents staying at or near the school to stay indoors while they searched for two suspects...
fox2detroit.com
2 Ferndale High School students arrested after back-to-back threats
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Ferndale High School students were arrested this week after threats against the school. "My kids don't want to go back to school," said Mary Riegle, who has two children at the school. On Monday, the high school and middle school were closed after a...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect shot by Detroit police after fleeing traffic stop
Detroit police shot a suspect after he ran from officers during a traffic stop on the west side. He was a passenger in the vehicle. Police said the driver fled and is wanted.
fox2detroit.com
Passenger shot by Detroit police, driver wanted after fleeing traffic stop on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was shot by Detroit police during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on the west side. According to Chief James White, the Cease Fire Team was on patrol when they saw a vehicle with an improper license plate, so they stopped it near Strathmoor Street and Joy Road. The driver fled, while a passenger ran away on foot.
fox2detroit.com
Police, school leaders warn students to stop threatening schools
On Monday, numerous schools in Metro Detroit received threats. In Ferndale, a teen girl was arrested for making threats against the high school.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man accused of trying to support ISIS for years
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A United States national is accused of trying to provide support to ISIS for years. According to federal authorities, Aws Mohammed Naser, 34, formerly of Westland, tried to help the organization between late 2011 and October 2017. He knew that ISIS was a terror organization...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak plastic surgeon rebuilds 9-year-old's nose, lip with life-changing procedures
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Royal Oak plastic surgeon is known the world over for taking on some of the toughest cases, including his newest one: a 9-year-old girl who traveled from across the world with her family in search of hope. Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate and little Aliz...
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
fox2detroit.com
ATF agents train for encounters with armed people
ATF agents in Detroit trained Tuesday for how to respond when someone is armed. During the training, they wore body cameras for the first time as they work to be prepared for real world situations.
fox2detroit.com
Driver of stolen car being sought in fatal hit-and-run crash
At the same time, Detroit police says a red Kia came through an intersection near Rochelle Street slamming into the Chevy. The impact of the crash knocked the silver car across the yard head-on into the brick house.
