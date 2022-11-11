The Watertown Department of Public Works announced that yard waste collection may be delayed. Please be patient with yard waste collection for the next few weeks. Republic is working to collect the drastic increase in bags and containers of yard waste and may be delayed a day or two. Please leave your bags and bins out if they are not collected on your normal day. Republic will be by later in the week. Thank you!

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO