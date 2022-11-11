Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Watertown High School Drama Brings “Clue” to the Stage
The following information came from Watertown High School:. Watertown High School’s Fall Production is Clue. There are multiple showings for you to attend. Come check out our wonderful cast and crew!. Shows: Nov. 18-20 in the WHS Auditorium. Friday, Nov. 18 @ 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 6:00...
Watertown News
MBTA Holding Meeting on Bus Network Redesign, Breakout for Watertown Area
The following information was provided by the MBTA:. Due to overwhelming interest in the November 2 Bus Network Redesign meeting, we will be holding a subsequent meeting to accommodate those who were not able to attend. The additional public meeting will be Monday, November 14 at 6:00 PM. We encourage...
Watertown News
Watertown Ceramic Studio Holding Holiday Pottery Sale
Watertown ceramic studio Indigo Fire will host the Fall into Winter Holiday Sale. Indigo Fire Watertown will be hosting a pottery sale on Sunday, Nov. 20th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 79R Grove St., Watertown. Forty potters, will be selling lots of pots and more. The event...
Watertown News
Watertown BioSafety Committee Shares How it Oversees Life Science Companies
Watertown has more than 60 life science companies, and more on the way, and they must go through the Watertown BioSafety Committee before they can start operating. Last week, the City Council got an update on what the committee has been doing in its first 2.5 years. The BioSafety Committee...
Watertown News
Snow Shovelers Celebrated by Recreation Dept., Spots Available for This Winter
The following information came from the Watertown Recreation Department:. On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Department of Recreation and Senior Center hosted our Snow Shoveling Pizza Party at the Senior Center to thank those middle and high school students who participated in our snow shoveling program last year. Each participant enjoyed...
Watertown News
Watertown Yard Waste Collection May be Delayed
The Watertown Department of Public Works announced that yard waste collection may be delayed. Please be patient with yard waste collection for the next few weeks. Republic is working to collect the drastic increase in bags and containers of yard waste and may be delayed a day or two. Please leave your bags and bins out if they are not collected on your normal day. Republic will be by later in the week. Thank you!
Watertown News
10 Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week
A variety of homes, including four single families, were sold this week. 57 Lexington St. #57, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,219 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $790,000. 31 Edward Road, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,546 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $750,000. 255 Westminster Ave. #255, 4 bedroom 4 bathroom 1,928 sq....
Watertown News
Watertown Community Foundation Awards Health Grants
The following information was provided by the Watertown Community Foundation:. Watertown Community Foundation (WCF) is pleased to announce the grantees of this year’s Healthy Watertown Grants. The Healthy Watertown Grant Program provides financial support to organizations that work to create new or existing programs to keep our community healthy. As the result of an anonymous gift, WCF is pleased to announce the total amount awarded this year has grown from $10,000 to $15,000.
Watertown News
Two Proposed Life Science Buildings to Go Before Planning Board
The Planning Board will consider two life science buildings proposed to go on existing biotech sites in Watertown when it meets on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The first is at 490 Arsenal Way, where Columbia Massachusetts Arsenal Office Properties LLC seeks to build a 104,000 sq. ft. research and development lab/office building. The project is known as Linx II and is proposed to be four-stories and 68.5-feet tall, and would have a parking garage.
Watertown News
Monthly Meeting of Watertown Citizens Focused on Palestinians in Israel
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Citizens for Peace Justice & the Environment:. Watertown Citizens’ November Monthly Meeting is being organized by that Peace and Common Security Working Group. The title of the program is — “Why Supporting Palestinian Rights and Opposing Israeli Apartheid is Not Anti-Semitic”
Watertown News
Public Notifications of Development Meetings to be Discussed by Council Committee
The procedure for notifying the public about development projects will be discussed by the City Council’s Committee on Economic Development and Planning on Monday evening. The meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Third Floor Conference Room in City Hall, and on Zoom. Ways...
