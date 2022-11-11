ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown High School Drama Brings “Clue” to the Stage

The following information came from Watertown High School:. Watertown High School’s Fall Production is Clue. There are multiple showings for you to attend. Come check out our wonderful cast and crew!. Shows: Nov. 18-20 in the WHS Auditorium. Friday, Nov. 18 @ 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 6:00...
Watertown Ceramic Studio Holding Holiday Pottery Sale

Watertown ceramic studio Indigo Fire will host the Fall into Winter Holiday Sale. Indigo Fire Watertown will be hosting a pottery sale on Sunday, Nov. 20th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 79R Grove St., Watertown. Forty potters, will be selling lots of pots and more. The event...
Snow Shovelers Celebrated by Recreation Dept., Spots Available for This Winter

The following information came from the Watertown Recreation Department:. On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Department of Recreation and Senior Center hosted our Snow Shoveling Pizza Party at the Senior Center to thank those middle and high school students who participated in our snow shoveling program last year. Each participant enjoyed...
Watertown Yard Waste Collection May be Delayed

The Watertown Department of Public Works announced that yard waste collection may be delayed. Please be patient with yard waste collection for the next few weeks. Republic is working to collect the drastic increase in bags and containers of yard waste and may be delayed a day or two. Please leave your bags and bins out if they are not collected on your normal day. Republic will be by later in the week. Thank you!
10 Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week

A variety of homes, including four single families, were sold this week. 57 Lexington St. #57, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,219 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $790,000. 31 Edward Road, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,546 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $750,000. 255 Westminster Ave. #255, 4 bedroom 4 bathroom 1,928 sq....
Watertown Community Foundation Awards Health Grants

The following information was provided by the Watertown Community Foundation:. Watertown Community Foundation (WCF) is pleased to announce the grantees of this year’s Healthy Watertown Grants. The Healthy Watertown Grant Program provides financial support to organizations that work to create new or existing programs to keep our community healthy. As the result of an anonymous gift, WCF is pleased to announce the total amount awarded this year has grown from $10,000 to $15,000.
Two Proposed Life Science Buildings to Go Before Planning Board

The Planning Board will consider two life science buildings proposed to go on existing biotech sites in Watertown when it meets on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The first is at 490 Arsenal Way, where Columbia Massachusetts Arsenal Office Properties LLC seeks to build a 104,000 sq. ft. research and development lab/office building. The project is known as Linx II and is proposed to be four-stories and 68.5-feet tall, and would have a parking garage.
Monthly Meeting of Watertown Citizens Focused on Palestinians in Israel

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Citizens for Peace Justice & the Environment:. Watertown Citizens’ November Monthly Meeting is being organized by that Peace and Common Security Working Group. The title of the program is — “Why Supporting Palestinian Rights and Opposing Israeli Apartheid is Not Anti-Semitic”
