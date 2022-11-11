ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Lineup of men wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y103A_0j7gLivr00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 11.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

  • Joshua Firm, 31, of the Boswell area — wanted for DUI
  • Michael Briskey, 52, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for drug charges
  • Wayne Burket Jr., 43, of the Windber area — wanted for domestic charges
  • Justin Hunter, 47, of the Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tzCq_0j7gLivr00
Four people that are wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Nov. 11. (source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 814-445-1413.

Comments / 4

Skip Ta'lou
4d ago

Well even more demonrats committing crimes. Why the warrants. They'll just be freed without bail to commit even more crimes.

Reply(2)
2
WTAJ

WTAJ

