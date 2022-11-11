Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Veterans honored at 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have served in the United States Marine Corps were honored at a ceremony Saturday night. At the 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball, veterans, families and supporters enjoyed an evening at Ceruti’s. The event was held by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1435 Pride and Purpose.
WANE-TV
Hear a veteran’s story, as told by his son
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hear a World War II veteran’s story, as told by his son, at a celebration Sunday in Kendallville. The highlight of the event, held at the Community Learning Center, is a presentation by Jim Swartzlander titled “Somewhere in World War II: Dad’s Story Through His Letters”. The story follows Jim’s dad, Sgt. Guy Elwin Swartzlander, through his journey serving our country.
WANE-TV
Spreading kindness year round
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Sunday is World Kindness Day, in the Summit City Creative Women of the World celebrates kindness year round. CWOW empowers not only women but the community members around them. The diversity of cultures in Fort Wayne is how CWOW have been so successful. Erin McCarthy, Executive...
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
WANE-TV
United Way of Allen County celebrates 100th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate 100 years of United Way of Allen County, the Embassy Theatre and the Grand Wayne Convention Center each hosted events to commemorate the organization’s achievements. The Embassy hosted an awards event, while the Grand Wayne Center hosted a gala. The United...
WANE-TV
FOUND AT SEA: Huntington man’s GoPro intact, 2 months after sinking in Florida waters
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WANE) – Lucas Juillerat holds up a weathered camera case covered in barnacles. Protected by the case, the GoPro itself is still intact– complete with the footage documenting his jet ski ride in August, and the moment his camera sunk to the ocean floor of a Florida beach.
WANE-TV
Learn about Fort Wayne ties to ‘A League of Their Own’ at film’s 30th anniversary showing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Head to the library Sunday afternoon to watch a screening of a movie with Fort Wayne ties. Fort Wayne Currents is showing “A League of Their Own” at the Allen County Public Library downtown to mark 30 years of the sports comedy-drama.
WANE-TV
Community Harvest sponsoring free meals through after-school program in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank is sponsoring a program that provides free meals to at-risk children in the Fort Wayne area throughout the school year, the organization announced Monday in a press release. The nonprofit is sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program, making...
WANE-TV
PFW Omnibus Speaker series continues with NASA engineer ‘Moo’ Cooper
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne continued its Omnibus Speaker Series Monday with NASA engineer Moogega “Moo” Cooper. Cooper was the lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which featured the rover Perseverance. For the Omnibus series, Cooper showed a presentation...
WANE-TV
Bus crash in Warsaw injures Illinois high school hockey team
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A school bus vs. semi crash in Warsaw critically injured three student-athletes from an Illinois high school hockey team Saturday evening. Including the three very critical injuries, 13 others suffered injuries, and 10 people had no injuries. It’s unclear of the ages of those who were critically hurt, but police say they were student-athletes.
WANE-TV
Trine’s new health program in Fort Wayne gets $3 million from Surack foundation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Surack Family Foundation has pledged $3 million to the new Trine University campus in Fort Wayne. The money will go toward upcoming programs in the College of Health Professions at a new facility coming to the city next year through a partnership with Parkview Health.
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
WANE-TV
Fire damages north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
WANE-TV
‘Says he is God’: Man accused in shooting erratic during police interview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused in a Sunday night shooting that left one injured claimed in an interview with police he was God and that he was “performing justice,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old Willie J....
WANE-TV
Columbia City breaks ground on new health clinic aimed at underserved populations
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel and representatives for the Bowen Center gathered Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Bowen Health Clinic that is heading to Columbia City. The Bowen Health Clinic will primarily serve low income and underserved populations with limited access...
WANE-TV
Thousands of mink released from Van Wert County farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Community Schools considers changing school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering a change to the start and end times of its school days. But first, they want to hear from the community. The first public feedback meeting wrapped up at Northrop Wednesday evening. A school day at Northrop High School...
