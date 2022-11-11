FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO