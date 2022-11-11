ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Veterans honored at 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have served in the United States Marine Corps were honored at a ceremony Saturday night. At the 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball, veterans, families and supporters enjoyed an evening at Ceruti’s. The event was held by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1435 Pride and Purpose.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hear a veteran’s story, as told by his son

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hear a World War II veteran’s story, as told by his son, at a celebration Sunday in Kendallville. The highlight of the event, held at the Community Learning Center, is a presentation by Jim Swartzlander titled “Somewhere in World War II: Dad’s Story Through His Letters”. The story follows Jim’s dad, Sgt. Guy Elwin Swartzlander, through his journey serving our country.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Spreading kindness year round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Sunday is World Kindness Day, in the Summit City Creative Women of the World celebrates kindness year round. CWOW empowers not only women but the community members around them. The diversity of cultures in Fort Wayne is how CWOW have been so successful. Erin McCarthy, Executive...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

United Way of Allen County celebrates 100th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate 100 years of United Way of Allen County, the Embassy Theatre and the Grand Wayne Convention Center each hosted events to commemorate the organization’s achievements. The Embassy hosted an awards event, while the Grand Wayne Center hosted a gala. The United...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

PFW Omnibus Speaker series continues with NASA engineer ‘Moo’ Cooper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne continued its Omnibus Speaker Series Monday with NASA engineer Moogega “Moo” Cooper. Cooper was the lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which featured the rover Perseverance. For the Omnibus series, Cooper showed a presentation...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bus crash in Warsaw injures Illinois high school hockey team

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A school bus vs. semi crash in Warsaw critically injured three student-athletes from an Illinois high school hockey team Saturday evening. Including the three very critical injuries, 13 others suffered injuries, and 10 people had no injuries. It’s unclear of the ages of those who were critically hurt, but police say they were student-athletes.
WARSAW, IN
FOX59

16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire damages north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Thousands of mink released from Van Wert County farm

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy