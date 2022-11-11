Read full article on original website
Feeling More Like January Than November
Temperatures that are more common in mid-winter than mid-November are expected throughout the entire work week ahead. More blasts of arctic air will persist throughout the week, reinforcing the cold temperatures and keeping them cold across the state. Along with the cold, there will also be the potential for some more snow flurries.
Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
Snowy morning with messy roads in parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to move through the northeast quadrant of New Mexico this morning. Many areas are waking up to snowy or wet roads, and the possibility for slick travel. Snow will end throughout the morning for most of the area, completely drying in the northeast by midday, leading to mostly sunny skies. However, there will be some additional light snow possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon and evening.
Snow moves out, but the cold settles in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm dropped snow across parts of New Mexico Monday morning and is now leaving behind much colder air. This cold air will stick around all week long. A few to several inches of snow fell across parts of eastern and northern New Mexico Sunday night through Monday morning as another storm […]
Storm exits, but cold air will stick around
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The upper level low pressure system that brought snow to New Mexico last night and early this morning is quickly pushing into Texas/Oklahoma this afternoon. There is still enough moisture and lift to allow for a few more snow flurries across the Northern Mountains throughout this early afternoon, most likely dissipating before evening.
Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast
Chilly start, clouds increase ahead of next storm
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to cold temperatures once again as many areas are below freezing. Albuquerque dipped below freezing for the third straight morning. We’re seeing clouds arrive from the west ahead of our next storm system. We’ll also see much stronger wind gusts this afternoon over southern New Mexico with gusts over 35 mph. It’ll hele warm our temperatures to near average. Highs will approach 60° in the ABQ metro and points east. Southern NM could climb into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. Later tonight, we’ll begin seeing some wintry weather near the Four Corner/northern mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 3-6″+ of snow could fall through Monday morning. So plan accordingly if you live near Santa Fe and Las Vegas as the commute could be a little slower.
Clear skies, colder temps this evening
Keep those heavier coats handy this evening because once the sun sets, it’ll get pretty chilly quickly. Highs today climbed into the middle 50s briefly both for the ABQ metro and across southern NM. Those early morning clouds moved east this afternoon, so clear skies will hold the rest of the night as temps dip below freezing once again.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Frigid start to the weekend
Bundle up this morning as temperatures are feeling more like January! Wind chills are in the single digits across the northern mountains. More hard freezes extend all the way down into Texas. We’re seeing some clouds move across the northern half of the state this morning. They won’t do much today, other than decorate our skies with nice sunrises. High temperatures will rebound some this afternoon with highs around 50° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Roswell, and upper 40s for Santa Fe. This is still nearly 10° below average. Our skies become mainly clear later this afternoon, giving way to another very cold night.
Freeze warnings for parts of New Mexico, storm coming at end of weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing across the state. Most spots are below freezing, with temperatures in the teens and 20s in northern New Mexico, and 30s and 40s in southern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front continues to bring higher winds and low clouds to the east plains. The winds will die down today, and the clouds will dissipate by this afternoon. The rest of the state is waking up to clear skies and will stay sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be very chilly this afternoon, only climbing into the 30s, 40s and a few 50s. Temperatures will feel more like December.
Slight warm-up this weekend ahead of another storm
Temperatures warm slightly this weekend, but another storm moves in Sunday night. Light snow is possible across the northern half of New Mexico into Monday morning. Colder air continues to move into New Mexico Friday, especially across eastern parts of the state. The coldest air so far this season will settle in Saturday morning with widespread freezing temperatures. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for southeast New Mexico. Temperatures will warm slightly through the weekend, with highs back close to average for this time of year by Sunday afternoon.
Santa Fe Reporter
Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge
Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
Much colder temperatures arrive in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chillier and partly cloudy. There is patchy fog in Lea County, near Hobbs, to watch out for during the morning commute. Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon, and winds will stay lighter today. Most areas will see wind gusts around...
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
Bernco Commissioner apologizes for name-calling during meeting
Hundreds of New Mexico kids gifted chance to see Black Panther sequel
Household refill business nudges New Mexico towards greener future
Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she's got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
Crash causes closures on southbound I-25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crash on I-25 Southbound at Isleta Blvd has caused all lanes to be closed, according to NMRoads. Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route. No other information is available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.
