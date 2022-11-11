Read full article on original website
NFL
Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?
Once upon a 2022 schedule release, Week 10 was circled on the Carson Wentz reunion tour. With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night. Behind Heinicke, the Commanders handed the Philadelphia...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three
The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
NFL
Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers officially pulled the plug on the Amari Rodgers experiment. The Packers announced they released the wide receiver Tuesday. Rodgers has struggled mightily as a punt returner, fumbling four times on the season, including a key botch in Sunday's overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Keisean Nixon replaced Rodgers as the punt returner after Sunday's fumble.
NFL
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve
The Los Angeles Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next month. Coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Kupp is set to undergo surgery on his injured ankle on Wednesday and will be placed on injured reserve. McVay added that Kupp would have tightrope surgery...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire
We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Big Week 10 games & Jeff Saturday gets first win
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 10 of the NFL season. The trio starts by reacting to arguably the most exciting game of the weekend, Vikings at Bills. Next, the guys break down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Chargers at 49ers and Jaguars at Chiefs. To wrap up the show, the trio looks at the Colts beating the Raiders and also touch on what's wrong with the Raiders.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Justin Fields, Christian Kirk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers
The Pro Bowl Games may be new for this NFL season, but Pro Bowl fan voting is back. Who will earn the chance to participate in the festivities at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5?. Superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson could be locks...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15
DL Michael Dogbe (practice squad) OL Sage Doxtater (practice squad) LB Blake Lynch (practice squad) DB Devon Key (practice squad) RB Khalil Herbert placed on injured reserve. DL Isaac Rochell (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. WR Cyril Grayson (practice squad) DT Roderick Perry II (practice squad) 2022 · 3-6-0 SIGNINGS.
NFL
Jeff Saturday brings passion back to Matt Ryan, Colts in debut as interim coach
LAS VEGAS -- After being hired as the Colts' interim coach on Monday, a controversial move that dominated the football world throughout the week, Jeff Saturday texted quarterback Matt Ryan and said he'd love to meet the following day, which is typically an off day for players. He didn't say why, other than to catch up.
NFL
Rams head coach Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp's ankle injury 'didn't look good'
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that it appears at first glance Kupp "may miss some time, but [the injury is] not catastrophic," adding that he will still undergo further testing.
NFL
Tom Brady: Buccaneers 'in a better place' with back-to-back wins before bye week
It took heading to Germany for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense to find their legs this season. During Sunday's 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Bucs offense finally looked something akin to what we expected entering the season. The ground game finally got going behind rookie Rachaad White (105 yards), and Brady threw darts to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Eagles on Monday night
Washington game-plans to perfection. The Commanders put together the perfect strategy to not keep pace with the high-flying Eagles, and it all revolved around one core tenet: Keep the ball out of Philadelphia's hands. Washington set its own pace as it dominated time of possession, establishing an incredible 40:24-19:36 advantage by the time the game ended. At one point in the third quarter, the Commanders had more than quadrupled the Eagles' time of possession, and it showed in the final score. Philadelphia scored two quick-strike touchdowns, but without the ball, the Eagles' high-powered offense was forced to watch the Commanders methodically move down the field. Brian Robinson averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, but it didn't matter, because he often gained the necessary 2-3 yards needed to convert third downs (Washington finished 12 of 21 on third down) and keep drives alive. Nothing came easy for Washington, which scored just two touchdowns in conventional methods on scoring drives of 13 and 16 plays. But combined with a stingy defense, it proved to be a winning formula that produced a shocking upset on the national stage.
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
NFL
NFL, Skydance Media partner to expand Skydance Sports into the preeminent global sports content studio
The NFL, NFL Films and Skydance Media today announced a partnership to create the premier global multi-sports production studio in the industry with Skydance Sports. The joint venture brings together one of the most decorated storytellers in sports television production history, and an award-winning media company with a proven track record and expertise in scripted film, TV, and interactive content. Via this exclusive partnership with the NFL, Skydance Sports and NFL Films will now team up to significantly expand multi-platform programming across sports in a broad range of formats for partners, fans, and viewers around the world.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Justin Fields is a top 5 QB rest of season
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down a wild weekend across the NFL including a few key injuries that could change the fantasy landscape. They also get into Week 10's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over a very important waiver wire week, and tell you which players deserve a boost in Madden ratings after a big week.
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol now open
New York, NY -- The 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol is now open and fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster. The NFL will leverage social media platforms to showcase its players' incredible athletic accomplishments and competitive spirit, while also highlighting their unique personalities away from the gridiron. Fans who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.
NFL
Falcons coach Arthur Smith plans to stick with Marcus Mariota at quarterback
Many Atlanta Falcons fans hoped the coaching staff would use the mini-bye after last Thursday's loss to Carolina to prep rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder for his first action. Nope. Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday he plans to stick with Marcus Mariota under center. "There's no situation. There was never...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Raiders' Derek Carr emotional after loss to Colts: 'For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off'
Derek Carr rocked back and forth, fighting back tears at the podium following the Las Vegas Raiders' 25-20 loss on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. "Sorry for being emotional," Carr said. "I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night.
NFL
Ranking logjam of contenders for AFC's No. 1 seed: Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens most trustworthy
The NFL's two best records through 10 weeks of the 2022 season belong to NFC teams, the 8-1 Eagles and Vikings. But the AFC appears to be the stronger, deeper conference, and with the most to settle -- right now, two victories separate nine teams atop that side of the bracket. Two AFC teams have seven wins, four have six wins and three more have five.
