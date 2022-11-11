Clearwater woman accused of hitting son’s head with piece of chair, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department arrested a woman for allegedly hitting her son with a piece of a chair, according to an arrest report.

Police said at around 2:12 p.m. Thursday, Janice Angela Blunt, 37, was arguing with the victim when she “intentionally struck the victim with a piece of wood.”

The arrest report said the piece of wood came from a chair.

According to police, the victim suffered two lacerations to the upper portion of his right eye, causing the eye to be swollen shut. The eye was “over the size of a golf ball,” police said.

The arrest report said the victim was taken to a hospital.

Investigators also said they learned that a large piece of wood was missing from a piece of living room furniture while speaking to Blunt’s daughter.

Blunt was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.