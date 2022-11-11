Clearwater woman accused of hitting son’s head with piece of chair, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department arrested a woman for allegedly hitting her son with a piece of a chair, according to an arrest report.
Police said at around 2:12 p.m. Thursday, Janice Angela Blunt, 37, was arguing with the victim when she “intentionally struck the victim with a piece of wood.”Small child found wandering alone on Florida road
The arrest report said the piece of wood came from a chair.
According to police, the victim suffered two lacerations to the upper portion of his right eye, causing the eye to be swollen shut. The eye was “over the size of a golf ball,” police said.
The arrest report said the victim was taken to a hospital.
Investigators also said they learned that a large piece of wood was missing from a piece of living room furniture while speaking to Blunt’s daughter.
Blunt was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 24