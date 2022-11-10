Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
NTSB Investigation into Air Show Crash could take 18 Months to CompleteLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin
Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
CandysDirt.com
At The Corner of Airline and Greenbrier: The Perfect Location for This Former Airline Exec’s Home
It’s appropriate that this three-story French traditional home is located along Airline Road, just north of Southwestern in University Park. Its owner launched an eponymous airline with his titan father in the ’80s, and in the early ’90s, having sold it, selected this quarter-acre corner lot to custom build his dream home on Greenbrier Drive.
fox4news.com
Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
dallasexaminer.com
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location
The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie
The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
Bella Custom Homes’ Build-to-Suit Offerings Expand to Frisco’s The Preserve, Throughout DFW
While the housing market is slightly unpredictable at the moment, one truth still reigns true — buyers are looking for quality over quantity. That’s why many Dallas-Ft. Worth buyers look to build their own custom dream house. With that decision come many secondary decisions, which can become quite...
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Stone’s Throw Farm says save, save, save to start a business
What: A sustainable farm and grocery that sells fruits, herbs, vegetables, pickles and jams. The organization employs people with disabilities. Company founded: October 2020 by Trish and Jack Stone. Where: 9560 Crowley Plover Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76126. Website: https://www.stonesthrowfarmco.org. Phone: (469) 502-8963. Fort Worth Report spoke with Trish Stone...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth Movies That Matter Latino announces new screening
Each film screening begins with a light reception and is followed by a moderated discussion. All seating becomes available first come, first served — regardless of reservation — 15 minutes before the start of the film. Ascencion (2017, NR, 72 min.) This film chronicles the story of a...
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
These restaurants have the best guacamole around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have that one family member that claims their cooking is just as good, if not better than anything you can go out and buy at a restaurant. So, now that you’re thinking about them, how good is their guacamole?. Unless they’ve got it...
Flying Magazine
Remembering ‘Texas Raiders’
By now you have probably heard about the midair collision between a Bell P-63 Kingcobra and the B-17 Texas Raiders that took place the afternoon of November 12, 2022, during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow. The event, a product of the Commemorative Air Force, was something so many people looked...
dmagazine.com
A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas
Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
dallasexaminer.com
Modern-day redlining in Dallas
Historically, the city of Dallas has been divided with economic opportunities mostly available to communities north of I-30. It has been this way since in 1937 when the city’s governing body designated certain areas in South Dallas as red zones and unsafe for investment, thus creating the term “redlining.”
Dallas Housing Market Will Surge in 2024, Says NAHB Economist Rob Dietz at Home Builders Summit
The country is already in the midst of a “mild recession,” but local job growth is outstanding and inflation has peaked, an economist told Dallas builders last week. National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Rob Dietz emphasized that next year is going to be difficult, but 2024 will be a year of housing rebound and stabilization of home prices.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Heritage neighborhood near Alliance is a natural fit for two lifelong Fort Worth residents
My husband, Michael and I were born and raised in Fort Worth. We met as teenagers on a church youth group hayride. We dated for several years and went on with our lives separately in Fort Worth and within the DFW Metroplex until we reunited many years later and married.
Our First Look At Cathedral Bistro In Plano
Dallas favorite chef Luke Rogers has made his way to the suburbs. In his newest venture, Cathedral, the restaurant’s executive chef, who is known for his crafty takes on world cuisine, shifts his focus to Italian food in a steakhouse setting. Cathedral opened this past August in Plano, and has quickly become one of the buzziest new restaurants in the city.
McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters
COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
