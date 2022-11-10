ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

At The Corner of Airline and Greenbrier: The Perfect Location for This Former Airline Exec’s Home

It’s appropriate that this three-story French traditional home is located along Airline Road, just north of Southwestern in University Park. Its owner launched an eponymous airline with his titan father in the ’80s, and in the early ’90s, having sold it, selected this quarter-acre corner lot to custom build his dream home on Greenbrier Drive.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
fox4news.com

Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location

The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie

The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Stone’s Throw Farm says save, save, save to start a business

What: A sustainable farm and grocery that sells fruits, herbs, vegetables, pickles and jams. The organization employs people with disabilities. Company founded: October 2020 by Trish and Jack Stone. Where: 9560 Crowley Plover Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76126. Website: https://www.stonesthrowfarmco.org. Phone: (469) 502-8963. Fort Worth Report spoke with Trish Stone...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth Movies That Matter Latino announces new screening

Each film screening begins with a light reception and is followed by a moderated discussion. All seating becomes available first come, first served — regardless of reservation — 15 minutes before the start of the film. Ascencion (2017, NR, 72 min.) This film chronicles the story of a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Flying Magazine

Remembering ‘Texas Raiders’

By now you have probably heard about the midair collision between a Bell P-63 Kingcobra and the B-17 Texas Raiders that took place the afternoon of November 12, 2022, during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow. The event, a product of the Commemorative Air Force, was something so many people looked...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas

Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Modern-day redlining in Dallas

Historically, the city of Dallas has been divided with economic opportunities mostly available to communities north of I-30. It has been this way since in 1937 when the city’s governing body designated certain areas in South Dallas as red zones and unsafe for investment, thus creating the term “redlining.”
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Our First Look At Cathedral Bistro In Plano

Dallas favorite chef Luke Rogers has made his way to the suburbs. In his newest venture, Cathedral, the restaurant’s executive chef, who is known for his crafty takes on world cuisine, shifts his focus to Italian food in a steakhouse setting. Cathedral opened this past August in Plano, and has quickly become one of the buzziest new restaurants in the city.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
COPPELL, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
