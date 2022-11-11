Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte Hospitals To Limit Visitors Due to Spreading Viruses
Hospitals in the Charlotte area will restrict visitors to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Objects to China's ‘Aggressive' Approach to Taiwan in Three-Hour Meeting With Xi
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in person since Biden took office. Both sides called the conversation "candid," with much discussion on Taiwan. The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
World Population Reaches 8 Billion People, With India Expected to Surpass China as Most Populous Nation
The world population reached 8 billion people, and India is expected to pass China as the world's most populous country, according to United Nations projections. The global population has more than tripled since 1950 as mortality dropped and life expectancy has increased. Although humanity is larger than it has ever...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The World Needs More Economic Alliances Than Security Ones, Analyst Says
Countries should strike up more economic alliances than security and defense ones, as those could make the world "more dangerous," the president of the Center for China and Globalization said on Tuesday. "I hope that the U.S. now has settled this midterm, we can get towards economic, global alliances rather...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
US Will Begin Deporting Cubans by Plane in ‘Coming Weeks,' US Officials Say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
Comments / 0