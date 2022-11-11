ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The World Needs More Economic Alliances Than Security Ones, Analyst Says

Countries should strike up more economic alliances than security and defense ones, as those could make the world "more dangerous," the president of the Center for China and Globalization said on Tuesday. "I hope that the U.S. now has settled this midterm, we can get towards economic, global alliances rather...
US Will Begin Deporting Cubans by Plane in ‘Coming Weeks,' US Officials Say

The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.

