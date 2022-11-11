ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLBT

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church service continues after recent arson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
mageenews.com

Jackson Man Sentenced to Over Three Years in Prison for Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13. Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em

Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 17-2 record (89.5 percent) last week and has a 237-72 record overall (76.7 percent) this season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Huge fourth-quarter surge sends Vicksburg past Warren Central

Malik Franklin let a 3-pointer fly from the top of the arc, watched it splash through the net, and then broke into a big grin as he backpedaled to get back on defense. A few moments earlier, Franklin and his Vicksburg High teammates had been trying to hold off a charge from archrival Warren Central. Now, though, it was time to smile and relax, and enjoy the kind of run that doesn’t come around very often.
VICKSBURG, MS
gojsutigers.com

Jackson State to face Tulsa

Tulsa, OKLA. - The Jackson State men's basketball team returns to action at Tulsa Saturday Afternoon. Watch :https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=b8941029-ae85-43ee-b82c-14ac49c47bce. Stats: https://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tuls. Listen:https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink/source/university-of-tulsa:oas-1057/content/utulsa:allaccess-Live-6079. JSU (0-1) is coming off a 65 -56 loss at Abilene Christian this past Monday at the Moody Coliseum. The Tigers had two players score in double figures, led...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

2022 Blitz 16 week 12 part 1

Part one features our game of the week between Jackson Prep and Hartfield in a rematch of last year's MAIS 6A semifinal game. Just like all the last four matchups between the two squads, tonight went down to the wire. Other games:. Brandon vs Hancock. Cleveland Central vs Vicksburg.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VJHS knocks down undefeated Northwest Rankin

Vicksburg Junior High School boy’s basketball team took down previously undefeated Northwest Rankin on Thursday, 40-31. Marlyn Foy led the Gators with 14 points, followed by Jaquez Jones who added 13. Wallace Curry scored eight points, Jordan Clay pitched in two points and Nick Carson added one. VJHS and...
VICKSBURG, MS

