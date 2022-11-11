Malik Franklin let a 3-pointer fly from the top of the arc, watched it splash through the net, and then broke into a big grin as he backpedaled to get back on defense. A few moments earlier, Franklin and his Vicksburg High teammates had been trying to hold off a charge from archrival Warren Central. Now, though, it was time to smile and relax, and enjoy the kind of run that doesn’t come around very often.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO