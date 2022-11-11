Read full article on original website
WLBT
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
WAPT
Jackson club owner arrested after allegedly shooting 29-year-old woman, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson nightclub owner is accused of shooting a woman in the stomach. Police said it happened at Club Plush on Robinson Road just before midnight Friday. According to officials, the club's owner, Carl Powell, 45, got into an argument with a 29-year-old woman outside the club and shot her.
Jackson church service continues after recent arson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
WAPT
Man accused of stealing JPD car, leading officers on chase not facing charges, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of stealing a Jackson police car and leading officers on a high-speed chase is not facing criminal charges, according to Jackson Police Chief James Davis. The man, who was taken into custody after the 30-minute chase, was taken to a hospital for treatment....
WLBT
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed a black male was shot Friday night following the basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sheriff Jones said the victim, 21, was in a parked vehicle when he was shot....
kicks96news.com
Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
kicks96news.com
DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
WLBT
Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
mageenews.com
Jackson Man Sentenced to Over Three Years in Prison for Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
WLBT
‘They weren’t lost’: Hinds election commissioner responds to accusations on precinct-counting delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after a Hinds County election commissioner blamed another for delays in counting precincts on election night, the elected official targeted by those accusations calls them ‘false’ and the result of a ‘personal grudge’. District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson took...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg considers installation of jumbotron screen, plans improvements to Washington Street Park
Washington Street Park, which in 2021 was considered a site for condominium development, is getting improvements — including a possible Jumbotron screen — to make it more attractive for events. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to advertise for bids...
WDAM-TV
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13. Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
mississippiscoreboard.com
PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em
Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 17-2 record (89.5 percent) last week and has a 237-72 record overall (76.7 percent) this season.
Vicksburg Post
Huge fourth-quarter surge sends Vicksburg past Warren Central
Malik Franklin let a 3-pointer fly from the top of the arc, watched it splash through the net, and then broke into a big grin as he backpedaled to get back on defense. A few moments earlier, Franklin and his Vicksburg High teammates had been trying to hold off a charge from archrival Warren Central. Now, though, it was time to smile and relax, and enjoy the kind of run that doesn’t come around very often.
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State to face Tulsa
Tulsa, OKLA. - The Jackson State men's basketball team returns to action at Tulsa Saturday Afternoon. Watch :https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=b8941029-ae85-43ee-b82c-14ac49c47bce. Stats: https://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tuls. Listen:https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink/source/university-of-tulsa:oas-1057/content/utulsa:allaccess-Live-6079. JSU (0-1) is coming off a 65 -56 loss at Abilene Christian this past Monday at the Moody Coliseum. The Tigers had two players score in double figures, led...
WLBT
Game of the Week: Pair of MAIS 6A semifinals highlight packed playoff night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s win or go home for Mississippi high school football teams, with each team in control of their own destiny and dreaming to get to the championship game. A pair of rematches await in the MAIS 6A playoff bracket as the Jackson Prep Patriots (10-1)...
WAPT
2022 Blitz 16 week 12 part 1
Part one features our game of the week between Jackson Prep and Hartfield in a rematch of last year's MAIS 6A semifinal game. Just like all the last four matchups between the two squads, tonight went down to the wire. Other games:. Brandon vs Hancock. Cleveland Central vs Vicksburg.
vicksburgnews.com
VJHS knocks down undefeated Northwest Rankin
Vicksburg Junior High School boy’s basketball team took down previously undefeated Northwest Rankin on Thursday, 40-31. Marlyn Foy led the Gators with 14 points, followed by Jaquez Jones who added 13. Wallace Curry scored eight points, Jordan Clay pitched in two points and Nick Carson added one. VJHS and...
