Worcester, MA – Saint-Gobain and the Worcester Business Development Corporation (WBDC) announced its partnership has resulted in Saint-Gobain transferring approximately 51 acres of underutilized land for redevelopment by the WBDC. This revitalization project will be led by WBDC and will focus on restoring and redeveloping unused areas of the company’s campus in Worcester into new, productive commercial uses for sustainable growth.

