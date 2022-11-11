ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards

Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Calnan Honored by RFK Community Alliance

Boston – J. Calnan and Associates (JC&A) announced that CEO Jay Calnan was honored at the 2022 RFK Community Alliance Gala with the Embracing the Legacy Award on Oct. 26 at Boston’s JFK Presidential Library and Museum. Over the years, RFK Children’s Action Corps, now RFK Community Alliance,...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Saint-Gobain Contributing to WBDC’s Greendale Revitalization Plan

Worcester, MA – Saint-Gobain and the Worcester Business Development Corporation (WBDC) announced its partnership has resulted in Saint-Gobain transferring approximately 51 acres of underutilized land for redevelopment by the WBDC. This revitalization project will be led by WBDC and will focus on restoring and redeveloping unused areas of the company’s campus in Worcester into new, productive commercial uses for sustainable growth.
WORCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

Bond Issued for The Park School in Brookline

Brookline, MA – MassDevelopment has issued a $36 million tax-exempt bond on behalf of The Park School, a nonprofit, coeducational day school in Brookline for grades pre-K through eight, which will use a portion of bond proceeds to fund several capital projects on its campus at 171 Goddard Ave.
BROOKLINE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy