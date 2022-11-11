Read full article on original website
World’s 2nd biggest spot exchange halts client withdrawals
Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) has halted client withdrawals on its platform, but said the move wasn’t part of a broader limit on activity in the wake of FTX’s collapse. It comes only days after a Twitter thread in which AAX said they had “no financial exposure to FTX and its affiliates.” Instead, the Hong Kong-based crypto exchange cited the failure of a third-party partner, which caused some users’ balance data to be improperly recorded while scheduling a system upgrade. Hence, AAX halted its services to prevent further risks, while the technical team has had to manually proofread and restore the system to ensure accuracy of all users’ holdings.
SIX adds ETFs to sactioned securities monitoring service
“Increased requirements from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to ensure all funds are screened for sanctions has added another layer of complexity for market participants with regards to their “sanctions compliance”. The heightened sanctions scrutiny is forcing banks, asset managers, and wealth managers to have transparency...
Equiti sets up office in Cyprus to offer CySEC-regulated solutions to European brokers
Equiti Group has announced the opening of its latest regulated European office, in Cyprus, located at 2nd Floor, Frema Plaza, 39 Kolonakiou Street, Limassol. The new office in Limassol will help Equiti Group execute its expansion strategy in the European Union as part of its wider global geographical expansion plans for the next three years, which will see the company acquire licenses in other new markets around the world.
SGX’s USD/CNH futures hit a record ADV of US$7.8 billion in October
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) notched a healthy gain in its FX and indices volumes, as well as a strong performance across commodity and securities segments. Total FX futures volume on SGX stood at 3.3 million contracts in October, up by 50 percent on a yearly basis. Heightened inflation expectations and sustained U.S. dollar strength drove hedging on SGX FX, Asia’s most comprehensive currencies marketplace.
B2C2 elevates Nicola White to group CEO as Phillip Gillespie resigns
Cryptocurrency market maker and liquidity provider, B2C2 has promoted the head of its US business, Nicola White, as the group’s new chief executive officer. Ms White, the former chief operating officer of fixed income at Citadel Securities, has originally joined the firm in July 2021 as president of B2C2 USA. Her promotion aims to leverage her track record in developing electronic solutions for institutional markets to enhance B2C2’s capabilities as a full service liquidity provider.
Freetrade hires Shahid Naveed as CTO to help build FX and share dealing technology
Freetrade has appointed Shahid Naveed as Chief Technology Officer, based in the online trading company’s London office, where he will be in charge of Freetrade’s global engineering team, which includes an established office in Brisbane, Australia. Shahid Naveed, who has nearly twenty years of experience gained from roles...
TT adds KRM22 Risk Manager tool for brokers, FCMs, and traders
“This specialized risk service, available exclusively on the TT platform, is the culmination of four years of developing the next generation of market risk services on KRM22’s Global Risk Platform.”. Trading Technologies has announced it is making the KRM22 Risk Manager available to customers on the TT platform. The...
Trading Technologies adds post-trade capabilities from ATEO Finance
The solution combines the TT OMS with ATEO’s post-trade capabilities to quality trade execution and trade allocation services. Trading Technologies, the trading software provider owned by 7Ridge, has entered into a strategic partnership with post-trade specialist ATEO Finance to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive post-trade allocation service for sell-side banks, brokers, and futures commission merchants (FCMs).
Cyprus suspends FTX.com’s CIF license
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has suspended the crypto exchange FTX.com’s CIF license, which allowed the insolvent platform to operate throughout Europe over the last few months. According to media reports, the Cypriot chief regulator had asked FTX Europe to “suspend its operations and to proceed immediately...
Cboe’s pan-European clearing house EuroCCP rebrands to Cboe Clear Europe
“Cboe’s acquisition has already enabled a step-change in our business, and we feel now is the right time to rebrand as Cboe Clear Europe as we pursue continued growth wherever we can bring most value for our venues, members and clients.”. Cboe Global Markets’ pan-European clearing house EuroCCP has...
TradeZero Canada appoints Orion Szathmary as CEO
New York-based online broker-dealer, TradeZero has secured the services of Orion Szathmary as the chief executive of its Canadian business. Mr. Szathmary comes over to TradeZero from Victor Direct, a Toronto-based boutique marketing consultancy dedicated to self-directed investors and the online brokerage industry. Prior to that, he served most recently as vice president of technology and operations strategy at RBC Direct Investing, where he led several programs and helped RBC regain market share growth in its online brokerage business.
eToro taps Broadridge’s proxy voting solution so investors can have a say
EToro has partnered with Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. to enable proxy voting for its users, including those holding fractional shares through the social investing network. The proxy voting functionality allows users to participate in annual general meetings (AGMs) by casting a proxy vote on issues such as mergers, executive pay...
Vantage branches into institutional business space with Vantage Connect
ASIC-regulated foreign exchange brokerage Vantage has expanded its service offering and trading products with the launch of Vantage Connect, a liquidity solution for institutions and corporates in the UK. The foray into multi-asset liquidity provision is intended for a client segment that includes mid-sized hedge funds, family offices and other...
The Best Payment Gateway For Cryptocurrency
The rapidly-evolving world of cryptocurrencies can seem rather challenging at times, as it keeps expanding at unprecedented rates. With new terms and concepts, and the overall volatile nature of cryptos, it can take a while to warm up to the idea of investing in a digital currency, something intangible and virtual that you cannot get a hold or feel of, and that is understandable. There’s an appetite in our world for something new and current, and for ways that will enable our lives to be more functional, beneficial and rapid, and payment gateways for cryptocurrencies may be one of them.
Liquidnet launches analytics to equities trading application in EMEA
“We are bringing these analytics to the dealer’s desktop to support the far more manual, specialized, and nuanced trading of complex blocks.”. Liquidnet has integrated its proprietary trading analytics into its equities trading application to provide traders with access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real-time alerts and intuitive visualizations.
IS Prime appoints Sandeep Nanuwan to Agency Execution sales
“I have worked with IS Prime for a number of years and have always been impressed by their professionalism and transparency. I have also followed the fast growth of the business and could see how I could add value and drive further growth by leveraging my network. The people and culture in a business are very important to me and IS Prime ticks all the boxes for my next career move.”
GOBankingRates
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
OneMarketData upgrades OneTick Tick Analytics and launches Academy
As part of its upgraded platform, the company also launched OneTick Academy, which includes two-minute “how to” micro learning guides and a library of all OneTick training courses available on-demand. OneMarketData LLC has announced significant upgrades to its flagship OneTick Tick Analytics platform along with the launch of...
How To Earn From Cryptocurrency: Guide For Beginners & Established Crypto Enthusiasts
You’ve probably heard a lot about crypto so far. From success stories, to unknown, baffling terms, or from that one friend of yours that is a know-it-all, cryptocurrencies have been part of our daily news cycle for a while now. And for good reason. There is one ultimate, shared...
