ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose Pass, AK

Comments / 0

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Temperatures fall heading into the work week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been taken into custody after Anchorage police, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a Spenard neighborhood residence early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Bentzen Circle, just north of West International Airport Road, at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday for an investigation. Police said...
ANCHORAGE, AK
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Night flight over Anchorage

Marshall Severson submitted this photo and note: “A C172 night flight over Anchorage, Alaska, in October 2022. Photo taken from GoPro Max 360 video in the pattern at Merrill Field. Slightly lightened and color enhanced. Once we get snow cover, there will be more light reflected!”. You can see...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskareporter.com

Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events

WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
WASILLA, AK
radiokenai.com

Troopers Assist Kenai Police In Bar Fight

Alaska State Troopers were called to assist the Kenai Police Department with a fight that was occurring on Sunday, November 13th at 1:24 a.m. at the Rainbow Bar in Kenai. As the trooper arrived Sean Seyler, age 54, of Kenai was found fighting with several people. When the trooper attempted...
KENAI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A new app allows Anchorage students to report concerns anonymously

Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger

Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor and Commerce, and on Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School District unveils new tool it hopes will keep students safer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students have a new way to report their concerns anonymously. An app called STOPit is now available to download on phones, giving students a chance to text their concerns and get help for themselves or someone else. Anchorage School District’s Director of Security Ashley Lally...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Kenai salutes local veterans

The Kenai post of the American Legion saluted local veterans today at a ceremony at its space in Old Town Kenai. The celebration was a chance to recognize some of the estimated thousands of veterans who live on the Kenai Peninsula today, some whose service dates as far back as World War II. But year round, the post is also a gathering place to make sure veterans are not without the material and social support they need.
KENAI, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage school communities grapple with potential closures

Anchorage School District administrators have proposed closing six schools next year as a way to cut costs amid a $68 million dollar budget deficit. At town hall meetings, parents have asked administrators to take their kids’ schools off that list. As Alaska Public Media’s Katie Anastas reports, one elementary school community worries they will lose access to their school’s rigorous curriculum.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

SoHi Wrestling Tops Field At Homer Rumble

The Soldotna High School wrestling program, battling through missing athletes do to the current influence of the flu, claimed eight individual, weight class titles at the Best Western Bidarka Round Robin Rumble hosted by Homer High School. SoHi wrestlers topped their brackets in five boys and three girls divisions. Homer...
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen

Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Alaska sees low test scores for another year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The study focused on students in 3rd grade through 9th grade. According to the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating Spenard area homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning. Police are investigating it as a homicide, according to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department. The department said officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Want to host an earthquake seismometer? Researchers are looking for help on the Kenai Peninsula

Researchers are looking for homes for seismometers that will help them learn more about the earth underneath the Kenai Peninsula. Eva Golos is an assistant professor with the Department of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where there are very few earthquakes. She studies earthquakes from afar, and her team is looking to place about 11 seismometers on the western Kenai Peninsula, between Homer and Kenai.
KENAI, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy