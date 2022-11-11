Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Does Fast & Furious Style in a Moto Jacket And Micro Mini
Hailey Bieber has worn motorcycle jackets all year long. Whether it’s an oversized vintage piece in the summer with shorts and loafers, or a panelled motocross version in autum with sweatpants, the model has a knack for dressing up leather outerwear no matter the weather. As we step into party season, Hailey still can’t get enough of her supermodel essential.
Rihanna and A$AP Do His-And-Hers Leather
If their outfits are anything to judge by, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are perfectly in sync. The celeb couple, who welcomed their first child this past summer, enjoyed a quick date night at West Hollywood’s Issima on Thursday. It was a leather-heavy affair. Rihanna wore tight leather pants with a flared leg and a sharp-collared jacket to match. While A$AP Rocky provided a more casual spin on the moto trend by pairing a studded leather jacket with crisp, loose jeans and leather boots. Each outfit captures the respectives essences of Rihanna and A$AP.
Katie Holmes Leans Into Cosy Season in Trending Clogs
We’ve seen Katie Holmes do top-to-toe Khaite leather, a mesh flapper dress, and a slinky Tom Ford take on the hooded gown trend in recent weeks. But the Dawson’s Creek alum and latter-day street style phenomenon can’t resist a cozy look when off-duty. A long-time Birkenstock fan,...
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Lupita Nyong’o, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and More
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here. Actor Lupita Nyong’o geared up for the film’s release on November 11 by showing her fans her character’s look up close and personal on Instagram. In the clip, the actor entered her trailer in a robe and then exited in a green and blue armored bodysuit, appearing all-powerful and radiant. We can’t wait to see the ensemble on screen, too.
Collection
At Self-Portrait, Han Chong is constantly looking for new ways to fill a void in his customers’ wardrobes. “A very significant part of the revenue comes from direct-to-consumer,” the designer explained on a Zoom from his studio in London. “So resort is a very important dynamic category for us.” Chong is thinking not only about what his woman wears to “dress up” and to “go to work,” he’s also making clothes for a global consumer. “Whether they are American on the East Coast or the West Coast, or they are in Asia where they have a different lifestyle and culture, we need to create a range that is able to have all of these elements in there.”
Lindsay Lohan on Her New Christmas Movie, Returning to Acting, and If She’d Ever Remake Freaky Friday
It’s a new era for Lindsay Lohan. The actor—who stole our hearts in films such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and The Parent Trap before largely stepping away from acting for close to a decade—is back in action with a brand-new movie. In Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, costarring Glee’s Chord Overstreet, Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia after a skiing accident and must piece her life back together. “For me, [the film is about] how the materialistic things in life don’t always matter,” Lohan says. “It’s really the simple things in life that mean the most—family and love—rather than Instagramming and getting a big ring. Not that that’s bad!”
Your Exclusive Tour of Vogue’s December Issue!
“From a fashion perspective, we wanted to show clothes that were sexy, but also showed the strength of Jennifer,” says Virginia Smith, Vogue’s Global Head of Fashion, of our formidable December cover star J.Lo in this special video walkthrough, exclusive to Vogue Club members. If the shoot––styled by Alex Harrington and photographed by Annie Leibovitz––celebrates Jennifer’s legendary love of dance, the accompanying story by writer Rob Haskell reveals the true romance of how she and Ben Affleck made their way back to each other… Plus: In another of the issue’s remarkable stories of love, supermodel Natalia Vodianova shares what it’s like to find sisterhood later in life thanks to the marvels of DNA testing.
Evan Rachel Wood on Channeling Madonna During the Weird Al Press Tour
In Eric Appel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the kooky singer known as Weird Al—who you may know for his parody songs, such as “White & Nerdy”—gets his inception story told. Though, it’s more of a loose biopic and mostly satirical. Actor Evan Rachel Wood, who portrays Madonna in the comedic film, was instantly drawn to the project, which was shot in just 18 days. She saw a fun challenge in taking on such an iconic pop figure. “I felt safer in it being a comedy. You can take more liberties there,” says Wood, who still wanted to get the role right. “You can’t just look like Madonna: You have to move, sit, stand, and gesticulate like her. What surprised me taking on the role is I couldn’t find anyone else who had played Madonna in a film yet, so that became my motivation; I felt like I was breaking the seal in a way.”
The Woman King’s Thuso Mbedu Lived Her Princess Fantasy at the Guggenheim Gala
Thuso Mbedu has been having quite the month. The South African actor has been busy making her press rounds for her new film, The Woman King, which tells the tale of a group of all-female warriors protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. “It was a special and important project because it’s a part of history that I, as an African, had no knowledge of before hearing about the project,” says Mbedu. “The audience reactions are the reason why we had to tell this story: We’ve had people come to us after watching the movie and they are in literal tears because they feel seen and heard and empowered.” Even months after wrapping, she says her character, Nawi, has continued to resonate with her. “Nawi gave me swagger,” says Mbedu. “She gave me the confidence to fully go for what I believe in and what I want. She taught me to stop apologizing for existing. I’m a warrior in spirit—and I need to step out like I am.”
Chloë Sevigny Is Preserving Her Wardrobe With a Legendary Archivist
Chloë Sevigny once had a plastic box filled with Balenciaga wool suits created by Nicholas Ghesquière from his first season for the French house in 1997. Unfortunately, they are gone. The all-too-common culprit? Moths. Ghesquière-era Balenciaga wasn’t the only victim: a whole box of Alaïa was, as well. (“The vintage Balenciaga really hurt me because they probably didn't produce very many of those,” Sevigny tells Vogue.) Sevigny now won’t have to deal with that again thanks to The Wardrobe, a company run by Julie Ann Clauss, an archiving pioneer who mostly works with high-profile clients and designers to preserve their most treasured clothes.
From Bugs to Bones, Inside Timothée Chalamet’s Intriguing Jewelry Box
Call me by your chain: Timothée Chalamet’s magpie tendencies started with the Star of David neck charm Oliver gifts Elio in Luca Guadagnino’s emotionally raw and devastatingly beautiful coming-of-age romance, and spiraled from there. He’s rarely photographed without a mishmash of metal chains snaking up his wrists and around his neck, and favors talking-point pieces from Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood and Cartier for his avant-garde, often androgynous red-carpet appearances.
Every Time Princess Diana Showed the Timeless Appeal of Chanel
Princess Diana’s wardrobe has provided endless amounts of inspiration over the years, not least because of her investment in timeless fashion. Case in point? Her love of Chanel, which she often turned to as a member of the royal family. From the double-breasted red coat she sported during a...
Timothée Chalamet Is in His Emo Era
When it comes to dressing for a theme, Timothée Chalamet always understands the assignment. (Who can forget the futuristic Cartier brooches he wore for the Dune premiere last year, or the regal silver Haider Ackermann suit he sported to promote The King at Venice Film Festival in 2019?) Yet few of the star’s previous projects have allowed him to be as playful with his style as his latest flick, Bones and All, which sees him reunited with Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for a cannibal road trip romance.
Rihanna’s Latest Hairstyle Proves That She’s the Ultimate Beauty Rebel
The inherent fun of beauty—and fashion, for that matter—is that there are no rules. Trends come and go, and certain styles certainly stick, but ultimately style is a personal and artistic choice. True to form, Rihanna just made a characteristically rebellious move. The singer stepped out over the weekend with her hair woven into box braids, but only partially, the back left to fall loose over her shoulders.
Kim Kardashian Is Keeping the Barbie Trend Alive
Thought Barbiecore was just a summer fad? Think again! Kim Kardashian attended the annual Baby2Baby Gala last night in Los Angeles, which raises millions of dollars every year for children in need (Kardashian has donated over $5 million to the cause; She and Skims co-founders Emma and Jens Grede donated another $1 million at the gala). For the occasion, she decked herself out in a bold, head-to-toe pink look.
Taylor Russell Is Hollywood’s Boldest New Red Carpet Risk-Taker
With her breakout role in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet, Canadian actor Taylor Russell is having a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. But not only is she one of Hollywood’s freshest new faces—Russell has all of the necessary A-list red carpet style nous to back it up. During the film’s press tour over the past month, the actor has been proving that she’s in a total fashion league of her own, choosing unique looks that stray from the glitzy status quo. No classic (read: boring) gowns here—Russell favors silhouettes that are more experimental and way more avant-garde.
Emily Ratajkowski’s New Curtain Bangs Belong On Your Fall Mood Board
She marked her return to single life with ultra-long mermaid hair (courtesy of some subtle extensions) back in August, but for her flirty new phase, Emily Ratajkowski has adopted some excellent curtain bangs. Her wispy fringe lends just the right amount of mystique for parties, dates, and the rest. Ratajkowski’s...
The Backstreet Boys Re-create an Iconic ’90s Image in Their New Holiday Campaign
If you were a fan of the Backstreet Boys back in the 1990s and 2000s, you’ll instantly recall the boy band’s iconic 2000 Rolling Stone cover. The image, shot by Mark Seliger, made headlines around the world for featuring the five members—Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson—sporting traditional suits and ties up top and trousers dropped to their ankles below. “We were definitely a little nervous for that shoot that day,” recalls Littrell. Carter adds, “I remember being embarrassed. I’m not the guy that likes to take off my shirt. But it became iconic, I guess. You do something, and you never know what it will turn into.”
Allow Christine and the Queens to Reintroduce Himself: Meet Redcar
Sometime in 2020, the artist formerly known as Christine and the Queens saw a red car while walking the streets of Los Angeles. Then, a few days later, he saw a second one. A few days after that, yet another. Following the death of his mother in 2019—an event that left him unmoored and overwhelmed with grief—he began to take these sightings as a strange, superstitious sign. “It was as if an angel was nodding along, sprinkling its magic into my world,” he says. “It’s my choice to live in this strange, beautiful poetry, and Redcar is emblematic of that choice.”
