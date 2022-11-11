Read full article on original website
via.news
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:03 EST on Monday, 14 November, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 5040, 99.99% below its average volume of 16604589964.3. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Invesco Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) jumped by a staggering 29% in 21 sessions from $14.92 to $19.25 at 14:55 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,415.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. Invesco’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,026.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18421, 99.99% below its average volume of 12975116774.84. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Slides By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.276% up from its 52-week low and 7.642% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Rises By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose by a staggering 17.01% in 5 sessions from $1.47 at 17.01, to $1.72 at 19:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Sorrento Therapeutics’s...
via.news
Lumber Futures Drops By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 21.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:09 EST on Monday, 14 November, Lumber (LBS) is $416.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 333, 99.99% below its average volume of 22775594.07. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Redfin Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) jumped by a staggering 27.69% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at 27.69, to $4.75 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
via.news
ENI S.p.A. Stock Up Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE: E) jumped by a staggering 29.62% in 21 sessions from $23.1 to $29.94 at 13:51 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.13% to $15,373.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,829.49. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 69392344, 82.11% below its average volume of...
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 4.35% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Crude Oil (CL) is $84.13. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 45726, 99.99% below its average volume of 22542317588.93. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,115.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 6.37%...
via.news
NYSE Composite Jumps By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 12.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 14 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,328.85. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.56% up from its 52-week low and 8.36% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Falls By 24% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 24.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:10 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, CBOE (VIX) is $23.65. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 47.54% up from its 52-week low and 39.27% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
USD/CHF Over 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.344% up from its 52-week low and 7.401% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 7.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,909.71. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.69% up from its 52-week low and 30.44% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
PetroChina Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news
XPO Logistics Stock Is 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) rose by a staggering 15.45% in 5 sessions from $34.44 to $39.76 at 10:51 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.16% to $15,328.85, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
USD/EUR Down Momentum: 0.764% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.7644% for the last session’s close. At 07:07 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.569% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.97 and 1.305% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
via.news
Canaan Stock Up Momentum With A 11.9% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canaan jumping 11.9% to $3.01 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ fell 1.12% to $11,196.22, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. Canaan’s last close...
