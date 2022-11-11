Read full article on original website
via.news
Lumber Futures Falls By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 21.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:59 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Lumber (LBS) is $421.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 183, 99.99% below its average volume of 22675701.97. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 9.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Copper (HG) is $3.82. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 74087, 99.99% below its average volume of 16491825531.91. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:20 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,468.35. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 899580716, 86.2% below its average volume of 6520206336.43. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,026.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18421, 99.99% below its average volume of 12975116774.84. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 9% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 9.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,016.75. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 430401899, 81.08% below its average volume of 2275562284.29. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,829.49. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 69392344, 82.11% below its average volume of...
via.news
USD/EUR Slides By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.276% up from its 52-week low and 7.642% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/CHF Over 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.344% up from its 52-week low and 7.401% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
EUR/GBP Down Momentum: 0.809% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 0.8094% for the last session’s close. At 10:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. About EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.172% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.87 and 1.224% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.88.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 7.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,909.71. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.69% up from its 52-week low and 30.44% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Li Auto Stock Jumps By 33% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) jumped by a staggering 33.99% in 10 sessions from $13.63 at 2022-10-31, to $18.26 at 15:12 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.08% to $11,332.88, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
USD/JPY Up Momentum: 0.775% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 0.7747% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.83. About USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.678% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $138.89 and 1.85% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.47.
via.news
CBOE Over 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.37% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, CBOE (VIX) is $23.73. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.37 and 0.75% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.91.
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 20.97% in 10 sessions from $5.34 at 2022-11-07, to $6.46 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, SNDL Inc. Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and SNDL Inc.‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. SNDL Inc.’s last close was $2.60, 72.92% under its 52-week high of $9.60. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SNDL Inc. (SNDL) rising 8.33% to $2.60. NASDAQ jumped...
via.news
FlexShopper And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – FlexShopper (FPAY), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Huron Consulting Group (HURN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
