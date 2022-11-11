(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.7644% for the last session’s close. At 07:07 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.569% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.97 and 1.305% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.

12 HOURS AGO