Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win
Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
AEW Rampage Viewership Holds Steady While Key Demo Rating Drops This Week
This week’s edition of Rampage held steady on the viewership front. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is down from the 0.14 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Final Viewership Number For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Rises
The final viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Brandon Thurston reported on Monday, November 14 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.264 million viewers in final numbers. The show also drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Both of these numbers are up from the November 4 episode’s final numbers.
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: 11/13
WWE held a live event on November 13, 2022 from the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI (11/13) AJ Styles & Asuka defeats Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. WWE United States Championship: Seth...
Monday RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s RAW
This week’s RAW served as a reintroduction to several stars including Mia Yim and Austin Theory. The full producers and backstage notes for this week’s RAW have been provided by Fightful Select. You can read the full list below. – Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: Adam Pearce –...
Worst Money In The Bank Cash-In of All Time? Saraya Cleared, Samoa Joe Turns On Wardlow, And More!
PipeBomb Wrestling Podcast – Season 3, Ep. 95: Worst Money In The Bank Cash-In of All Time?. On this episode, Chris Belcher and Andy York breakdown everything that has happened in the world of wrestling! They talk about the fallout from Crown Jewel, and where we go from here. Was Austin Theory the worst cash-in of all time? Andy and Chris give their opinion on what went wrong with Austin Theory’s Cash-In.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
Jeff Jarrett Explains His Shot At Braun Strowman For Being “Tone Deaf”
Jeff Jarrett explains his shot at The Monster Of All Monsters. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jeff Jarrett’s opinions were featured on a recent edition of his My World podcast. On AEW Dynamite, he addressed his recent comments where he took shots at Triple H, Braun Strowman, and WWE.
OWA Fight 4 Pride Results (11/11/22)
Ohio Wrestling Alliance held its OWA Fight 4 Pride event on November 11 from the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Isaiah Broner def. Ashton Starr. – Pretty Flawless def. The Ody. –...
Davey Richards Teases Potential Match With FTR Could Finally Happen In 2023, However The Match Already Happened This Year
Richards and Eddie Edwards, collectively known as The Wolves, are are no secret to Pro-Wrestling fans world wide. The team has been all over the world, in ROH, IMPACT Wrestling and even had a small showing in NXT. They’ve always continued to be on and off as a team and continuing singles journeys, but Edward and Richards reunited earlier in 2021, and they continue to team up together on the independent scene. Meanwhile, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) is widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world as they currently hold the tag team titles in AAA, ROH, and NJPW, in addition to being full-time roster members on AEW. Davey Richards recently sat down with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone where he discussed his reunion with Edwards and said that when they’re on, nobody can compare to them. He stated that he felt like they clicked during a recent match against Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku).
MLW & The Art of The Press Release
Press releases are important in any business, not just in pro-wrestling but they can become a problem if your press releases are the only thing your promotion is known for, and some could say that’s a problem MLW is facing for quite some time now. MLW and Court Bauer...
Matt Cardona Is Willing To Help MJF With His Tan
MJF is a top star in AEW. MJF has continued to improve throughout his young career and is now one of the top talent in All Elite Wrestling. Fellow wrestler, Matt Cardona, has known MJF for the most of his career as MJF was trained at Create A Pro Wrestling by Brian Myers, who is Cardona’s longtime tag team partner and friend. While talking to Inside The Ropes, Matt Cardona offered his assessment of Max.
Indus Sher Booked To Wrestle Their First Tag Team Match Since 2020 On 11/15 WWE NXT
Welcome back, Indus Sher. Indus Sher, consisting of Veer Mahaan and Sanga, will be returning to competition in their first tag team match on television since 2020. Sanga and Veer recently reunited on NXT after Veer’s short run as a singles star on RAW. Now, WWE announced on social media that they will be in a tag team match on Tuesday, November 15th edition of WWE NXT.
Update On Rey Mysterio’s Injury Status
Rey Mysterio is on the shelf. Yesterday, Ringside News reported that Rey Mysterio is out with a short time injury. After that report surfaced, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or some sort of foot injury. Mysterio was set to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Championship, but now he’s been replaced by RAW’s Mustafa Ali. Previously, Sean Ross Sapp, on Fightful Select, reports that Mustafa Ali’s placement in the tournament does not indicate a permanent move to SmackDown.
NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/12/22): Valerie Loureda Debuts
NXT held a live event on November 12 from Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda. – Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon.
Saraya Admits She Will Have To Change Her In-Ring Style
Saraya has changed up her in-ring style. AEW Star, Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE was recently cleared to wrestle after nearly five years of forced retirement due to neck injury. Now, her first match in AEW has officially been set. A match with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022 is on the docket for Saraya and after five years away, she knows she has to change her wrestling style to stay safe in the ring and be able to live out her dream as long as possible with this second chance. Speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about how she will be changing her style and says that attacks from behind would have to be extremely controlled and called ahead of time.
Kevin Owens Injured At WWE Live Event On Sunday
It seems Kevin Owens has suffered an injury. WWE held their Sunday Stunner live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to a fan in attendance, Owens “planted his right knee and seems to be hurt. Owens defeated Theory in the match, so he could have just been selling his injury...
Circle 6 Full Circle Results (11/13/22)
Circle 6 held its Full Circle event on November 13 from 416 Wabash Event Space in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the event below. – Levi Everett def. Matt Brannigan, Jake Omen and Apollo Starr. – Brian Kendrick def. Kody...
Where Da Party At? They’re Back On 11/20/22
Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole are collectively known as “Da Party” and were a huge part of UpUpDownDown before they all went their separate ways in different companies. But, now they’re back. All four have been teasing something on social media and now we know what it is. Today, they dropped a video revealing that Da Party will be reuniting on November 20th live on Twitch at 10PM. You can watch the stream on the following twitch channels: TheSweetzLive, ClaudiosCafe or TheChugs.
Saraya Recalls WWE Helping Her Get Therapy During Personal Crisis Years
Saraya was a household name during her time in WWE as Paige. Sadly, the current AEW star had some issues during her WWE tenure. While appearing on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast, Saraya went into detail about how WWE got her a therapist for her drug and alcohol addiction that she developed at the time.
