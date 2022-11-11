Read full article on original website
NYSE Composite Jumps By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 12.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 14 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,328.85. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.56% up from its 52-week low and 8.36% down from its 52-week high.
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:03 EST on Monday, 14 November, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 5040, 99.99% below its average volume of 16604589964.3. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Silver Futures Is 18% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 18.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Sunday, 13 November, Silver (SI) is $21.69. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 1654, 99.99% below its average volume of 16756123993.92. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 9.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 14 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,752.28. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 189586737, 94.49% below its average volume of 3443422565.95. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
USD/EUR Slides By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.276% up from its 52-week low and 7.642% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.793% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.7929% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.392% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.94 and 2.045% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 20.97% in 10 sessions from $5.34 at 2022-11-07, to $6.46 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
Redfin Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) jumped by a staggering 27.69% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at 27.69, to $4.75 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
Zillow Group Stock Rises By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) jumped by a staggering 30.99% in 21 sessions from $28.78 at 2022-10-18, to $37.70 at 14:40 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.08% to $11,332.88, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
USD/CNH Down Momentum With A 1% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.04. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.048% up from its 52-week low and 0.003% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,115.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 6.37%...
NYSE FANG Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 14 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,585.36. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.42% up from its 52-week low and 0.94% down from its 52-week high.
USD/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.0083% for the last session’s close. At 04:06 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.15. Concerning USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.912% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $138.89 and 1.623% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.47.
Nikkei 225 Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 7.15% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 13 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,112.97. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.9% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,750.10. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 55711568, 85.73% below its average volume of...
XPO Logistics Stock Is 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) rose by a staggering 15.45% in 5 sessions from $34.44 to $39.76 at 10:51 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.16% to $15,328.85, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
HANG SENG INDEX Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 7.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,909.71. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.69% up from its 52-week low and 30.44% down from its 52-week high.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend.
ENI S.p.A. Stock Up Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE: E) jumped by a staggering 29.62% in 21 sessions from $23.1 to $29.94 at 13:51 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.13% to $15,373.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
PetroChina Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
