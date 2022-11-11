Read full article on original website
Veteran-owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
Jefferson Economic Development Corporation hires The Retail Coach to recruit new businesses to Jefferson
JEFFERSON, TX — The Jefferson Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce a new partnership with The Retail Coach, the nation’s premier retail consulting, market research, and development firm. The firm will work with Jefferson EDC to develop a retail recruitment strategy to attract new retailers and restaurants to Jefferson.
Providence House documentary ‘Shelter From the Storm’ to have special screening Nov. 17 at the YMCA
The BHP YMCA will host “Shelter from the Storm: A Providence House Documentary,” Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6:00pm, in the gymnasium at 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport, LA. The documentary, narrated by Louisiana legend Rick Rowe, premiered on November 3, 2022, at the Robinson Film Center to a...
Community meetings regarding excavation of contaminated soil to be held November 15
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) are hosting community meetings on Tuesday, November 15 to discuss the ongoing removal of contaminated soil around Scott-Dickerson Homes near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (the Site) in Bossier City. Residents will learn...
New grocery store, Aldi, to open in Shreveport
A new grocery store chain is planning to open a store in Shreveport. Aldi grocery store has submitted a plan for a 19,000-plus square-foot store in southwest Shreveport .It will be located in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road south of Baird Road. The site plan has been submitted and...
