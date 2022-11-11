ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bizmagsb.com

Veteran-owned business opens in Haughton

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
HAUGHTON, LA
bizmagsb.com

Community meetings regarding excavation of contaminated soil to be held November 15

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) are hosting community meetings on Tuesday, November 15 to discuss the ongoing removal of contaminated soil around Scott-Dickerson Homes near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (the Site) in Bossier City. Residents will learn...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bizmagsb.com

New grocery store, Aldi, to open in Shreveport

A new grocery store chain is planning to open a store in Shreveport. Aldi grocery store has submitted a plan for a 19,000-plus square-foot store in southwest Shreveport .It will be located in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road south of Baird Road. The site plan has been submitted and...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy