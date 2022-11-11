Read full article on original website
BET
Louisiana Voters Reject Ballot Measure To Abolish Slavery, Involuntary Servitude
On Election Day, Louisiana voters chose to keep language in the state constitution that permits slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, The Associated Press reported. Unlike Louisiana, voters in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont voted Tuesday (Nov. 8) to adjust the language in their state constitutions that could...
Lake Charles American Press
Edwards’ European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally on the trip’s cost for...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday
Louisiana residents will enjoy a beautiful Sunday but by Monday things will change quite rapidly as strong storms enter the state from the west.
KTBS
Legislators want Edwards administration to spread around water, sewer money
Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project – the combination of 10 sewer systems...
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History
Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
NOLA.com
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
WDSU
Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Should Willie Robertson Consider a Run For Louisiana Governor?
Though it was a completely informal poll, the results were astonishing. Not surprising, but certainly astonishing. Yesterday, on Election Day, with most of the area suffering from political fatigue, we decided to lighten things somewhat with our own fictitious election. As John Bel Edwards will be ineligible to run for...
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court requests voter complaints
St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux is asking any voter who might have had difficulty voting during the November election held Tuesday to contact his office immediately. Jagneaux said on Thursday that he along with Parish President Jessie Bellard, State Rep. Dustin Miller and St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters Byron Stelly, are investigating any difficulties that parish residents…
WDSU
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
