ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Edwards’ European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally on the trip’s cost for...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Legislators want Edwards administration to spread around water, sewer money

Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project – the combination of 10 sewer systems...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History

Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism

The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court requests voter complaints

St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux is asking any voter who might have had difficulty voting during the November election held Tuesday to contact his office immediately. Jagneaux said on Thursday that he along with Parish President Jessie Bellard, State Rep. Dustin Miller and St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters Byron Stelly, are investigating any difficulties that parish residents…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy