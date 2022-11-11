Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Cast Updates, How to Watch and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)
Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: The Biggest Differences Between the Netflix Movie and Best-Selling Novel
In 2015, novelist Jessica Knoll released her book Luckiest Girl Alive. The novel went on to The New York Times Bestseller list. With all the hype surrounding the book, the film rights to the story were quickly picked up by Lionsgate, with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Pacific Standard, set to produce the film. While quite unusual …
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK — (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. "'All Too Well 10' is the song I'm the...
"Princess Diaries 3" Is OFFICIALLY Happening And Everybody Is Freaking Out, Especially Me
All I have to say is "SHUT UP!"
Sioux City Journal
Council Bluffs schoolgirl with illness waiting to meet Dwayne Johnson
A Council Bluffs third-grader is stuck in a waiting game. Chelsea Craig, 8, is waiting to finish chemotherapy — and waiting to meet Dwayne Johnson. Chelsea became ill unexpectedly in spring 2021, according to her mother, Laura Craig. “It started with her school reaching out to us,” she said....
