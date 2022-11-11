ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)

Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
TEXAS STATE
Sioux City Journal

Council Bluffs schoolgirl with illness waiting to meet Dwayne Johnson

A Council Bluffs third-grader is stuck in a waiting game. Chelsea Craig, 8, is waiting to finish chemotherapy — and waiting to meet Dwayne Johnson. Chelsea became ill unexpectedly in spring 2021, according to her mother, Laura Craig. “It started with her school reaching out to us,” she said....
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

