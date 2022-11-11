ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Chargers

The Chargers, on average, allow their opponents to rush for 147.2 yards per game, ranking them fourth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers are ranked 15th and average 118 yards per game on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey's emergence and Elijah Mitchell's return, the 49ers should look to dominate the Chargers with their rush attack. If the Chargers load the box to stop the run, head coach Kyle Shanahan must be creative to successfully move the ball on the ground. Look for wide receiver Deebo Samuel as another bonus in the 49ers' rushing attack. Run the ball successfully, and win the game.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Marquise Goodwin Active For Seahawks Against Buccaneers in Germany

After receiving a questionable designation on the Seahawks final injury report on Friday, Marquise Goodwin will be active against the Buccaneers for Sunday's international Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. Dealing with a groin injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the New York Giants, Goodwin didn't suit up...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: "Don't run it"

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Five 49ers to watch as Deebo rejoins potent offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together. Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury report: Arik Armstead still out and Samson Ebukam doubtful

The 49ers will head into their Week 10 game with the Chargers the healthiest they have been in a long time, but San Francisco still has issues on the defensive line. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Jimmie Ward are all off the injury report, while Dre Greenlaw is clear to play having previously been limited in practice with a calf issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers kept practicing after Verrett injury

SANTA CLARA -- In the immediate aftermath of respected veteran Jason Verrett’s season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered the team around. Shanahan offered the team the opportunity to end practice on the spot. “It seems like once a year, when a cart has...
NBC Sports

Armstead, Ebukam to miss 49ers' Week 10 clash vs. Chargers

The 49ers will be missing two key defensive players in their "Sunday Night Football" clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive ends Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam were designated inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Levi's Stadium. Armstead was ruled out of the game on Friday's injury report, but Ebukam was listed as questionable with quadricep and Achilles injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers activate Mitchell, Al-Shaair, others for Chargers game

The 49ers activated Week 1 starting running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve to be available to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. In addition to Mitchell and Al-Shaair, the 49ers on Saturday activated offensive tackle Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Jordan Willis. All...
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers

SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...

