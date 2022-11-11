Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Yardbarker
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Chargers
The Chargers, on average, allow their opponents to rush for 147.2 yards per game, ranking them fourth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers are ranked 15th and average 118 yards per game on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey's emergence and Elijah Mitchell's return, the 49ers should look to dominate the Chargers with their rush attack. If the Chargers load the box to stop the run, head coach Kyle Shanahan must be creative to successfully move the ball on the ground. Look for wide receiver Deebo Samuel as another bonus in the 49ers' rushing attack. Run the ball successfully, and win the game.
Yardbarker
Marquise Goodwin Active For Seahawks Against Buccaneers in Germany
After receiving a questionable designation on the Seahawks final injury report on Friday, Marquise Goodwin will be active against the Buccaneers for Sunday's international Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. Dealing with a groin injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the New York Giants, Goodwin didn't suit up...
Here's how Ron Jaworski says the Philadelphia Eagles go undefeated, biggest threats on the schedule
Ron Jaworski offers his blueprint for an Eagles' undefeated season and lays out two teams that could trip up the Birds on their quest for perfection.
What's at Stake for the 49ers Against the Chargers
Of all the weeks the 49ers could face the Chargers, this is the ideal one.
Miami Dolphins could reportedly play game in Spain or Brazil by 2026
The 2022 NFL International Series brought American football to London, Germany and Mexico this season. As the league explores ways
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan: No 49ers injuries vs. Chargers but Danny Gray suffered pre-game injury
The good news is that, for the second game in a row, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have any in-game injuries to report during his post-game press conference. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and safety Tashaun Gipson briefly left the game in the third quarter but returned. The...
Yardbarker
49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: "Don't run it"
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
NBC Sports
Five 49ers to watch as Deebo rejoins potent offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together. Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
49ers injury report: Arik Armstead still out and Samson Ebukam doubtful
The 49ers will head into their Week 10 game with the Chargers the healthiest they have been in a long time, but San Francisco still has issues on the defensive line. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Jimmie Ward are all off the injury report, while Dre Greenlaw is clear to play having previously been limited in practice with a calf issue.
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) in Week 10 on the road in a prime-time matchup. Kickoff at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara is 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Chargers vs. 49ers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers kept practicing after Verrett injury
SANTA CLARA -- In the immediate aftermath of respected veteran Jason Verrett’s season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered the team around. Shanahan offered the team the opportunity to end practice on the spot. “It seems like once a year, when a cart has...
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Nov. 6-12
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at noon Thursday. Note: If the poll...
NBC Sports
Armstead, Ebukam to miss 49ers' Week 10 clash vs. Chargers
The 49ers will be missing two key defensive players in their "Sunday Night Football" clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive ends Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam were designated inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Levi's Stadium. Armstead was ruled out of the game on Friday's injury report, but Ebukam was listed as questionable with quadricep and Achilles injuries.
NBC Sports
49ers activate Mitchell, Al-Shaair, others for Chargers game
The 49ers activated Week 1 starting running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve to be available to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. In addition to Mitchell and Al-Shaair, the 49ers on Saturday activated offensive tackle Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Jordan Willis. All...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers
SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...
Comments / 0