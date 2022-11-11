ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Musk Lawyer Assures Twitter Staff They Won’t Go to Jail for Any FTC Violations

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHB6W_0j7fxfZV00
BRENDAN MCDERMID

Elon Musk's lawyer is rushing to assure Twitter’s remaining employees that they will not be held criminally liable if they botch the company’s security guidelines. “I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance—that is simply not how this works,” Musk’s attorney told employees, according to Bloomberg. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.” Twitter has been under a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission since 2011. The decree gave the social media company strict rules on how to handle user data. But with Twitter employees quitting and being fired en masse, and Twitter rolling out a series of baffling new programs, Twitter legal officials have raised concerns that the company’s skeleton crew might make costly mistakes. “I anticipate that all of you will be pressured by management into pushing out changes that will likely lead to major incidents,” a Twitter lawyer warned colleagues in a Slack message earlier this week. “All of this is extremely dangerous for our users. Also, given that the FTC can (and will!) fine Twitter BILLIONS of dollars pursuant to the FTC Consent Order, extremely detrimental to Twitter’s longevity as a platform.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy