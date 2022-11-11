SO many times, we had players that we believed were the future. Sometimes these players became what we wished, like Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom. Sometimes these players matured after leaving New York, like Andres Gimenez. This team has the pieces to make a World Series run unlike 2015 and 2000…and more like 1986. How does this happen with so many free agents? How do we ensure these players can play in New York? It is time to bring some players home along with newcomers. Uncle Steve...open your wallet and your mind.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO