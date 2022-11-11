Read full article on original website
Mets have talked to Rays about trading for pitching
The Mets have talked to the Rays about trading for pitching ahead of the deadline to protect players ahead of the Rule 5 draft, per a tweet from Jon Morosi. Earlier this evening, Morosi reported that the Rays were “engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline” and that the expectation in the industry is that the team will complete several trades before the deadline on November 15.
Mets Morning News: Kicking
Along with the Cubs and Reds, the Mets have been in contact with the Rays about their pitching ahead of the team’s massive roster crunch coming with Tuesday’s protection deadline. If Jacob deGrom ultimately decides against coming back to the Mets, Justin Verlander wouldn’t be the worst old...
AAOP: Bring Them Together (Again?)
SO many times, we had players that we believed were the future. Sometimes these players became what we wished, like Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom. Sometimes these players matured after leaving New York, like Andres Gimenez. This team has the pieces to make a World Series run unlike 2015 and 2000…and more like 1986. How does this happen with so many free agents? How do we ensure these players can play in New York? It is time to bring some players home along with newcomers. Uncle Steve...open your wallet and your mind.
Let’s find the Mets relief pitchers, Part 1
The Mets started their offseason by inking one of the very best relievers in baseball to a five-year deal, but they still need to put together a supporting cast to support him heading into the 2023 season. With that, we begin our series of combing through the free agent ranks to see which pitchers could make sense for the team.
From Complex To Queens, Episode 196: FCL/DSL 2022 review
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. First up this week, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss poorly thought out Charleston RiverDogs promotional nights in Promote, Extend, Trade. Next, they review the Mets’ Arizona Fall League contingent and...
Mets claim Stephen Ridings off waivers from Yankees
After being removed from the Yankees’ 40-man roster, the Mets claimed right-handed pitching prospect Stephen Ridings on waivers. Ridings, a Huntington native, had pitched five innings for the Yankees in September 2021, and missed most of 2022 with a shoulder injury. Brendan Kuty of NJ.com shared this quote from...
Mets Morning News: Mets exploring the starting pitching market
Buck Showalter could become the team’s first Manager of the Year. Kodai Senga could be on the Mets’ radar, and it appears the team has scouted him extensively (as has the other New York squad). The Mets have kept in touch with left-hander Andrew Heaney’s camp in their...
AAOP: And We Back...
And we back, and we back, and we back, and we back... What a difference a year makes. Steve dishing out his cash, Buck and Billy running the ship, Lindor/McNeil rebounding, Pete being Pete, and a slew of acquisitions all contributing in a major way throughout the season. It's time...
Stephen Nogosek had his best big league season yet in 2022
With it having become abundantly clear that they weren’t contending by the trade deadline in 2017, the Mets made a few moves that brought them relief pitchers in return. One of those trades sent Addison Reed to the Red Sox in exchange for Gerson Bautista, Jamie Callahan, and Stephen Nogosek.
