Lawrence, KS

Gameday Breakdown: No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 7 Duke - Champions Classic edition

No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana. TV: ESPN | Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. Last week, in their second game of the regular season, the Jayhawks played a North Dakota State that featured two big men that acting head coach Norm Roberts said were as good as any bigs in the Big 12.
With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn

The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. to miss 10-12 weeks with knee injury

Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s practice and will be out an extended period of time. According to acting KU coach Norm Roberts, Cuffe tore his MCL and PCL ligaments while running up the court in practice. Roberts said it was a non-contact injury and that Cuffe is expected to be able to return to basketball activities in 10-12 weeks.
Kansas-Texas slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday on FS1

The Kansas football team’s home finale for the 2022 season next weekend against Texas is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on FS1. The start time was announced late Saturday night, after KU’s road loss at Texas Tech. The start times for all five Big 12 games...
