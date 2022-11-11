Read full article on original website
EastEnders: Biggest mistakes to date.
Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. Killing off Ronnie & Roxy. Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. The decimation of the Older Cast over the last ten years. Every Middle Class character being portrayed as a Villian/Psycho.
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
Coronation Street reveals shocking Hope Stape scenes in 11 new spoiler pictures
Wednesday, November 23: Nick still has mixed feelings about the meeting. Wednesday, November 23: Fiz and Tyrone discover that the John Stape books have vanished. Wednesday, November 23: Hope claims that she threw the books away in a bin on Tile Street. Thursday, November 24: Hope's behaviour takes a worrying...
Milly Zero Leaves EastEnders
Someone speculated this on here a few weeks back. Not the worst news. They really need to secure some decent actors and lengthy contracts, with the amount of cast they’ve lost. This is why it annoys me when they kill cast off. when she would likely be around for...
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome
Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Coronation Street airs shocking Fern cliffhanger
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Fern Lindon has been causing chaos on Coronation Street lately, with the con woman framing Bernie for a crime she committed. After stealing thousands of pounds worth of jewellery in a heist, Fern performed the perfect crime by pinning the blame on her lookalike, but for how much longer can she keep this game up?
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
Coronation Street's Sam Blakeman faces killer Harvey Gaskell in tense prison visit
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street schoolboy Sam Blakeman finally gets his wish next week as he's permitted to meet Harvey Gaskell at the prison. Sam has spent the past few weeks fighting for a chance to have a discussion with evil Harvey, who killed his mum Natasha last year.
Coronations Streets ''far right'' storyline. Really bad?
Is it just me or is this one of the worst storylines Corrie have ever tried to pull off. ITV had a great drama recently depicting the far right. So I'm not sure why they have felt the need to do it on Corrie aswell?. The poor acting does not...
Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
Has Strictly lost its sparkle?
Now, last year’s series was one of my favourites of all time so this year’s was always going to be underwhelming. Whilst there’s been some very good dances this series, I don’t think the magic of 2021 is quite there. But I felt that 2021 was the first one that felt *really* magical in about 5 years and they’ve struggled to re-capture that magic this time around.
Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews teams up with Disney+ for “emotional” documentary
Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews is teaming up with Disney+ for an “emotional” documentary. The reality television star climbed Mount Everest in a bid to find his late brother’s final resting place, with the streaming service filming his journey. Spencer’s brother, Michael, died at the...
Corrie's only Hope
She is becoming the star of the flagging show, already smarter than both her parents put together and I love it when she makes fun of 'Mama Bear'. She can even make Sam seem interesting and this Stape book plot is excellent. She is becoming the star of the flagging...
ITV have apparently offered AJ Odudu the main presenting job
The Sun are claiming contract negotiations are now under way so it's now looking like a done deal. Very disappointed. She’s a lovely girl but I think she is still a terrible presenter. Posts: 442. Forum Member. ✭. 14/11/22 - 09:17 #3. I couldn't stand her presenting style when she...
Best Strictly in ages
It’s just an option, but I thought tonight was the best SCD, certainly of this series…and possibly of the past few years. I cried. But it was also joyous. I don’t personally think it’s even the best of the series - week 4 still stands out to me!
Coronation Street's Hope Stape in sinister hammer scene after reading John book
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street hints that Hope Stape could be following in the footsteps of her evil father John next week. Hope's behaviour takes another worrying turn as she starts to be influenced by the true crime book written about John. In next week's episodes, Tyrone Dobbs worries...
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas eyes up I'm a Celeb's Mike Tindall for 2023 line-up
Strictly Come Dancing is a few weeks away from wrapping up for this year, but Shirley Ballas is already thinking about next year's series. The head judge was asked by Metro who she'd like to see in the Class of 2023 while on the TV Choice Awards red carpet, and she knows exactly who: Mike Tindall.
