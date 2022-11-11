2022 was the 4th time in Mets history that the team won 100 games or more. The previous 3 times it happened, the team missed the playoffs the following season. With the new willingness to spend and the new way the Mets are being viewed these days, that streak is poised to end, and a new one is set to start. I don't know what that new streak will be just yet, but generally speaking it will be no more of the bad stuff. I don't have a good theme besides bad MS Paintz so I'll just get to it.

