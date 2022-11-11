Read full article on original website
What's the Plan For Yordan Álvarez?
Yordan Álvarez has already cemented himself as a Houston Astros legend, how does the front office keep him that way?
The free agents who might be fits with the Padres
With free agency getting underway, a look at the possible fits for the Padres as they seek help with their rotation, bullpen and lineup
Would Willson Contreras Get Playing Time in Houston?
The Houston Astros continuously started Martín Maldonado over Christian Vázquez at every opportunity. Why should Willson Contreras be any different?
5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider
Editor's Note: "5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets have talked to Rays about trading for pitching
The Mets have talked to the Rays about trading for pitching ahead of the deadline to protect players ahead of the Rule 5 draft, per a tweet from Jon Morosi. Earlier this evening, Morosi reported that the Rays were “engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline” and that the expectation in the industry is that the team will complete several trades before the deadline on November 15.
Amazin' Avenue
AAOP: There Will Be Blood
Back when I still had hair on my head, Bruce Springsteen sang: "Poor man wants to be rich, rich man wants to be king, and a king ain't satisfied ‘till he rules everything ...". I always loved the last piece of that triplet and it comes to mind looking at the 2023 Mets.
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros Set To Re-Sign Rafael Montero
Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported...
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 196: FCL/DSL 2022 review
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. First up this week, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss poorly thought out Charleston RiverDogs promotional nights in Promote, Extend, Trade. Next, they review the Mets’ Arizona Fall League contingent and...
Amazin' Avenue
AAOP: New Streak
2022 was the 4th time in Mets history that the team won 100 games or more. The previous 3 times it happened, the team missed the playoffs the following season. With the new willingness to spend and the new way the Mets are being viewed these days, that streak is poised to end, and a new one is set to start. I don't know what that new streak will be just yet, but generally speaking it will be no more of the bad stuff. I don't have a good theme besides bad MS Paintz so I'll just get to it.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Unfolding
Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
Phillies Should Take Note as Relief Pitching Market Begins to Take Shape
Three of the top free agent relievers have already signed, giving Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies a sense of what it will cost to improve the bullpen this winter.
