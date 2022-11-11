Read full article on original website
How to Shop Etsy Like an Interior Designer
Etsy is a magical wonderland for finding one-of-a-kind entertaining essentials, vintage artwork, midcentury furniture, and just about anything else you can think of. The digital marketplace is full of unique vendors from around the globe, making it a little too easy to get lost for hours scrolling through authentic Turkish rugs, French antique linens, and bespoke wooden furniture. However, with a little help from some of the key players in the design industry, Etsy can be your one-stop shop for both specific items and frivolous purchases that are waiting to find the right place in your home. Shopping on Etsy also helps us support small businesses, important causes, and a global marketplace.
Monica Rich Kosann Teamed Up with Bridgerton to Create a Beautiful Jewelry Collection Inspired by the Show
Shondaland, the production company from Shonda Rhimes, has announced a new program called Seat at the Table that partners artists with creators from various shows to release special products that are representative of both the production and designers' work. For the first iteration of this initiative, Monica Rich Kosann, the fine jewelry designer committed to creating pieces that empower women, has partnered with Emmy-holder Ellen Mirojnick, the costume designer for Shondaland's Bridgerton, to create a collection of fine jewelry evocative of the show's romantic aesthetic.
