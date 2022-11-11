Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 12/20/22, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.005 on 12/16/22, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $58.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 1.04% lower in price and for AVA to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

11 HOURS AGO