Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 11/17/22, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 11/17/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.69%, which compares to an average yield of 7.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, BLNK, MDB
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 23,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Duke Energy and Avista
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 12/20/22, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.005 on 12/16/22, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $58.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 1.04% lower in price and for AVA to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, ZM, FLNG
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 106,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 39,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
6 Reasons Why You Must Add Avis Budget (CAR) to Your Portfolio
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has performed well in the year-to-date period, holding promises to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t yet cashed in on its share price rally, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look into the factors that make the stock worth...
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
Why Clean Harbors (CLH) is an Attractive Bet for Investors
Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH has performed well in the year-to-date period and shown the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock...
Income Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Utilities Stocks
The Zacks Utilities sector has performed relatively well in 2022, down roughly 6% vs. the S&P 500’s decline of 17%. Consumers have a never-ending need for the services these companies provide, helping explain why the sector has been a brighter spot during a historically-volatile 2022. In addition to being...
BBMC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.98, changing hands as high as $77.15 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Amarin Stock Was a Winner Today
A good day for a biotech is when one of its products wins regulatory authorization or approval. That was the case on Tuesday with Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN), which announced that its sole commercialized drug had gotten the green light from a regulator across the Pacific Ocean. As a result, the company's share price crept up by almost 1%, more or less in line with the S&P 500 index's gain on the day.
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
